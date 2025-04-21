Kenny Wallace comforts actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz amid NASCAR struggles: "Be careful young man"

Kenny Wallace showed support for CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz after the actor-turned-racer opened up about his mental struggles in a social media post. The former NASCAR on FOX personality dropped a few quotes on the former TV star in an attempt to up his spirits.

Muniz expressed on X that he felt he's at a new mental low. However, he wasn't specific on why he's facing this new low. Muniz wrote:

"If I'm being 100% honest... Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud."

Wallace quote posted Muniz's comments with a few inspirational lines, one regarding how competition can "kill" someone. The nine-time Xfinity Series race winner made it known that he enjoyed meeting Muniz during this past weekend's racing festivities at the Rockingham Speedway. Wallace said:

“Your life will not change. Until you change your life” AND “Be careful young man. Competition will kill you". @frankiemuniz and it was good to meet you at @Rockingham1965 😁❤️💯🏁"

Frankie Muniz competes full-time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series behind the wheel of the #33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford. After seven races, the 39-year-old sits 24th in the points standings with one top 10 this season, which came in the season-opening race at Daytona. Since that top-10 effort, Muniz has failed to finish inside the top 20.

Prior to racing, Muniz was best known for his time as the star of Malcolm in the Middle, a sitcom that aired on FOX from 2000-2006. Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes during his tenure on the show. He also appeared in films such as Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks, and Racing Stripes.

Frankie Muniz expressed his love for Mexico amid visiting fans of Malcolm in the Middle

Frankie Muniz looked to be in better spirits on Sunday (April 20) when he visited fans of his former show, Malcolm in the Middle, at a DesertCon convention in Hermosillo, Mexico. The show is set for a revival series soon and filming for the new show was set to begin in mid-April.

Muniz posted a video of the fans who showed up to see the actor-turned-racer. While the on-screen caption said that "Mexico loves Malcolm", the former child actor returned the favor in his post caption. Muniz wrote on Instagram:

"And I love Mexico! Left Charlotte super early this morning after last night's race in Rockingham to get to Hermosillo Mexico to meet some incredible people! Crazy to me how many people here still love Malcolm in the Middle so much. I can't wait for everyone to see the new episodes!"

According to an article by TVGuide.com, nearly the entire cast is set to return for the revival of the show, including Frankie Muniz. There is no word yet, however, on when the reboot of the FOX sitcom will be released.

