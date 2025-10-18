Kenny Wallace delivers his take on one change NASCAR must make to its playoff system

Amid rumors of NASCAR switching to a full-season points format, Kenny Wallace revealed what he wants out of the postseason. His comments surfaced on the latest episode of the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media.Wallace didn’t seem to care much about the current point system. Speaking with show co-host Ken Schrader, the NASCAR veteran explained that what he wants changed in the existing playoffs structure is actually the excessive dependence on the Championship 4 race.“My opinion is that they leave everything alone, but instead of one race determining the championship, I think it should be three races,” Kenny Wallace stated.NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell recently appeared on Dale Jr.’s podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, and announced a few major changes for the 2026 season. Perhaps the biggest and most exciting change is going to be the Cup car getting a boost in its horsepower.O' Donnell shared that the target horsepower of 670 would be cranked up to 750 at road courses and tracks less than 1.5 miles in length during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. He further explained,“If you look at where we are today, where we can go without completely changing over the industry. And so whatever you do, you want to make sure that if you’re going to change the horsepower within the car, you’ve got to match it up with the aero of the car, you’ve got to match it up with braking.“In an older episode of the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast, Schrader said that NASCAR had deliberately slowed down its Cup cars over the past few decades. So he thought that the NextGen machine could do with some additional power.Kenny Wallace names the “baddest son of a b****” in NASCAR historyKenny Wallace named Denny Hamlin as the driver who possesses mental toughness at the NASCAR Cup Series level. There is a reason the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still remembered for his famous “I beat your favorite driver” moment after winning at Bristol back in 2023. Hamlin doesn’t care about boos; he just performs.“Who is the baddest son of a b**ch in NASCAR? It’s Denny Hamlin,” Kenny Wallace said on Coffee with Kenny (3:25). “Denny thrives on sh*t talk… Denny Hamlin has taken enormous abuse because he is an entertainer. Whenever you entertain, whenever the masses lay their eyes on you, they’re going to find everything they can wrong with you because it will make them feel powerful.”Hamlin bagged his 60th career win last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But he didn’t call out his haters that day. The driver was emotional about his milestone achievement, which tied him with Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time wins list. With his voice cracking with tears, Hamlin expressed his gratitude to everyone present and watching.