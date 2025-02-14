Kenny Wallace drops 4-word reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘need for therapist’ remark after JRM’s Daytona 500 qualification

Kenny Wallace, a NASCAR Legend, has reacted to Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminiscing about his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. following JR Motorsports' successful qualifying for the Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his emotional reflections on the event and its connection to his father's tragic death at the same track in 2001. He explained the complexity of his feelings, acknowledging both his love for Daytona, where he had many great memories and victories and the difficulty of overcoming the pain associated with his father's passing.

Earnhardt Jr. expressed that deciding to continue his career after the tragedy required him to find a way to be at peace with Daytona, realizing that the track itself wasn't to be blamed and that his father's spirit remained connected to it.

"I probably need a therapist to describe it," Dale Jr. said in a post-race press conference (via Daren Stoltzfus' X handle). "Loved winning here, you know, and he just loved to win any any race here. He loved to add to that number whatever it was 36 wins and Gosh, you know, I loved coming here as a kid.. just a lot of great memories.”

"So when he passed away, I had to make a decision. I had a career in front of me. I was coming back multiple times and I had to figure out a way to be okay with it and I knew that it wasn't a track, you know, that took him. And I knew that he wherever he was still felt the same about Daytona and so I've embraced it.”

Kenny Wallace reacted to Dale Jr.’s interview with Wesh 2 NBC:

"THIS IS THE BEST @DaleJr"

Kenny Wallace, who was born on August 23, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri, is a former professional stock car driver and a prominent commentator in the NASCAR community. He kicked off his racing career in the late 1980s and spent nearly thirty years competing in NASCAR, mainly in the Xfinity Series, where he celebrated nine victories and became one of the sport's most beloved figures.

Although he never clinched a win in the NASCAR Cup Series, Wallace's career boasts significant milestones, including a second-place finish in the Xfinity Series points standings in 1991 and being honored as Rookie of the Year in 1989.

'Emergency press conference coming' - Kenny Wallace reacts to astonishing NASCAR news suggesting a sale of a minority stake

Kenny Wallace, a driver-turned-commentator, reacted to a report suggesting that NASCAR is considering selling an equity stake for the first time since 1948. Wallace expressed that he anticipated this move for years and announced he would hold an "emergency press conference" to share his thoughts on the matter, highlighting its significance. Wallace is known for his active engagement with the NASCAR community through his podcast, "Herm & Schrader," and "Coffee with Kenny”.

"NOW THIS is what we thought was coming for many years. To see it in print is bigger than big. EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE COMING. 💯💯💯," Wallace said.

The potential sale of an equity stake by the France family, who have privately owned NASCAR since its inception, is largely driven by the goal of global expansion.

