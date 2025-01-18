Kenny Wallace drops “speechless” reaction to time difference between his hometown amid overseas trip to Rome

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently reacted to the time gap between St. Louis, Missouri during his vacation in Rome, Italy.

Wallace competed in NASCAR between the late 1980s and mid-2010s. He won nine races in the Xfinity Series before retiring in 2015 and later joined Fox Sports to cover the sport. The 61-year-old currently hosts a number of podcast shows and is also active on social media. Wallace shared pictures from Rome and wrote about his surprise about the time difference to his hometown St. Louis.

"Speechless 😳 It’s 10:30 your time in St. Louis and heading into the night here at 5:30 in Rome," Wallace wrote.

Wallace had also shared pictures from his flight to Rome.

"Almost that time 😁 Headed to Rome Italy. Brother, Rusty is right. Only cost 700% more to go first class😂😂"

Kenny Wallace is the younger brother of former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace, who attempted to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500 but his bid was rejected due to insufficient motorsports experience in recent years.

"That's how superstars were back then" - Kenny Wallace on Dale Earnhardt being 'bigger than NASCAR'

Kenny Wallace recently looked back on NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt's power and influence over fans. During a "Coffee with Kenny" episode on January 17, Wallace talked about Dale Sr.'s popularity and shared how he was more famous than the sport itself.

"Dale Sr. was bigger than NASCAR. You know, there's that old saying ‘You're never bigger than the sport’. I'm telling you right now, I talk to anybody about that, I would talk to Steve Phelps, I would talk to Mike Helton, I would talk to Jim France, in those days, Dale Sr. was bigger than NASCAR. He could have got on radio or TV and said ‘everybody stay home’ and all the fans would have stayed home. That's what superstars were back then," Kenny Wallace said (5:13 onwards).

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Sr. was most popularly known for driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He won 76 races and is tied with two other drivers (Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson) for the most titles in Cup Series history. Dale Sr. passed away from a skull fracture at the age of 49 after a crash at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.

His son, Dale Jr. was also voted most popular in 15 consecutive seasons during his NASCAR career which ended in 2017. He won 26 Cup Series races and co-owns the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

