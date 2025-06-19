Kenny Wallace drops a teaser of his sit-down with Mark Martin’s blunt take on NASCAR: “I feel like what I accomplished is being diminished”

Kenny Wallace has announced his upcoming episode with none other than Mark Martin on social media. According to his X account, Martin, in the episode, spoke about the integrity of NASCAR and how his accomplishments were diminishing.

Wallace, a former renowned Xfinity Series driver, regularly covers everything about NASCAR in his talk show, the Kenny Wallace Conversation. This time, through his show, the former spoke with Martin, a former NASCAR driver, who showed concern with the integrity of the sport.

"The integrity of our sport is important to me. I feel like what I accomplished in my career, is being diminished by gimmicks," Martin said in the video, as he was in a conversation with Wallace.

Trending

Announcing the episode that is coming on Thursday, June 19, Wallace wrote on X:

"Just a sample of what is coming on Kenny Conversation” tomorrow (Thursday) with @markmartin."

Expand Tweet

Mark Martin is one of the most recognizable faces in NASCAR. The former driver from Batesville, Arkansas, racked up 882 Cup races in over 31 years, with 40 wins, 56 pole positions, and 453 Top 10s.

In 31 years of racing in the Cup Series, Martin finished as runner-up a record five times. He also has 236 Xfinity Series races under his belt with 49 wins, 30 poles, and 152 Top 10s, with 25 Truck Series race participation.

Wallace, on the other hand, has 344 Cup Series races in over 18 years, where he registered three poles, 27 Top 10s, and 547 Xfinity Series races, nine wins, 10 pole positions, and 173 Top 10s to his name.

Mark Martin slammed NASCAR playoff system: "extremely frustrating"

Mark Martin took to his official X account to share his frustration about how the sanctioning body 'did not care' about what fans had to say, and continued with the playoff system. Sharing his thoughts on this by quote-tweeting an X poll, Mr. Martin wrote:

"I did a similar poll recently and saw similar results. Problem is decision makers don’t care what the fans want. It’s all about what broadcast partners want. I’m sorry but I can’t win this battle for our great fans. It’s extremely frustrating to me."

Expand Tweet

Notably, in 2004, NASCAR introduced the playoff format to determine the winner of the competition. Prior to this, the sport used a system where the driver with the most points at the end of all races, used to win the title under the Winston Cup Series.

However, from 2004, the drivers needed to qualify for the playoffs and survive the elimination rounds to be crowned a champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.