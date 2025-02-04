Kenny Wallace drops two-word reaction to NASCAR EVP Ben Kennedy's post after eventful Bowman Gray race 

Kenny Wallace commended NASCAR Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy for the grid's return to the Bowman Gray Stadium. Following an eventful Cook Out Clash race at the Madhouse, Wallace said that the league did a great job.

The event featured NASCAR racing again at the quarter-mile North Carolina track after a 54-year absence. The race weekend consisted of four heat races, a last chance qualifier, and a main event on Sunday, which saw Chase Elliott dominate and ultimately win.

After the Clash, Kenny Wallace took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop his two-word reaction to Ben Kennedy's efforts.

"Great job @BenKennedy33 💯🏁," the former NASCAR driver wrote.

This was a response to the NASCAR executive's post thanking the track owners for hosting the pre-season race, saying:

"Thank you @BGSRacing and Winston-Salem. Hope everyone enjoyed the race. Now the countdown begins to the #Daytona500."

The Cook Out Clash action began with heat races on Saturday, where drivers were divided into four groups. The top five finishers from each group advanced to Sunday's main event, while the remaining drivers competed in a last chance qualifier for the final two spots.

The qualifier saw home hero Burt Myers crashing into the wall after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., causing an uproar among fans in attendance. Kyle Larson and Josh Berry later crossed the line 1-2 to advance to the main event.

During the main event, Chase Elliott was running at the front for the most part as he swapped leads with Denny Hamlin around the 100-lap mark. Blaney also challenged Elliott in the closing laps after starting the race dead last in P23.

Denny Hamlin (11) alongside Chase Elliott (9) ahead of Ryan Blaney (12) - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott won the Clash ahead of Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, respectively. The top five finishing list was completed by Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR will officially commence the 2025 season with the Daytona Speedweek leading up to the Daytona 500 on February 16. The "Great American Race" will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.

"That's a statement to start this season": NASCAR Insider reacted to Chase Elliott's Bowman Gray win

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck applauded Chase Elliott's Cook Out Clash victory at Bowman Gray Stadium, calling it a statement to start the year.

Speaking about the Bowman Gray victory, Gluck said (via Dirty Mo Media):

"Chase had a really good car. Maybe Blaney was a little bit faster but Chase's team brought an elite car this weekend...I think for Chase Elliott to show up and be the class of the field for most of the time, yeah he got passed by Denny Hamlin, they made an adjustment in the halfway break and there you go, that was impressive. That's a statement to start this season." [29:25]

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, started the race first after winning the Heat Race 1. He also led 171 of 200 laps around the Madhouse, with Denny Hamlin challenging him in the front.

The Cook Out Clash may be a non-points-paying race but the victory reflected what fans can expect from the No. 9 team this season.

