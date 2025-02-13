Kenny Wallace explains how Chase Briscoe’s Daytona 500 pole could come undone in the Duels

Chase Briscoe made a sensational debut with Joe Gibbs Racing, securing the pole position for the Daytona 500. Briscoe locked out the front row for the Great American Race alongside Penske driver Austin Cindric. However, former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace warned that the Duels could undo their qualifying efforts.

Briscoe and Cindric posted the fastest times in Wednesday night’s qualifying session (Feb. 12), securing their spots on the front row for the Daytona 500. The rest of the starting grid will be determined by the results of the Duel races on Thursday night (Feb 13).

Wallace cautioned that if Chase Briscoe or Austin Cindric were to get caught up in wrecks during the Duel races, they might have to switch to backup cars. In that case, they would be forced to relinquish their front-row starting spots and begin the Daytona 500 from the back of the pack.

Trending

Sharing his thoughts on the qualifying session, the 61-year-old former NASCAR driver said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Tonight only locks in the front row the Daytona 500. We know when we tune in for the Daytona 500, the front row was set. No matter what they do in the Twins (Duel Races). It's gonna be Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric on the front row. Now the only way that they would have to go to the back of the pack for the start of the Daytona 500, is if they wrecked out in the Twins and went to a back up car. That's the only way they would have to go to the back," he said [2:20 onwards].

Expand Tweet

Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric are expected to take a cautious approach in the Duel races, aiming to avoid any damage. They may opt to ride at the back of the pack, as the incentive for winning isn’t particularly high. The Duel winners earn 10 regular-season points, with no playoff points at stake.

The #19 JGR driver will lead the field to the green flag for Duel 1 at 7:21 PM ET on Thursday (Feb. 13), with the 150-mile race spanning 60 laps. After the conclusion of the first race, the #2 Penske driver will lead the rest of the field to the green flag in Duel 2.

Chase Briscoe thrilled with "special" start with Joe Gibbs Racing

The Toyotas struggled in Daytona qualifying last year, but they’ve made a remarkable turnaround this time. Their improvement was evident as open Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson secured their spots with their qualifying speed.

Chase Briscoe then confirmed the improvement with his blistering pace in the #19 JGR Toyota. After qualifying on pole for the biggest race of the year, the 30-year-old said:

"A great way to start our season. Unbelievable way to start off the year. Unbelievable way to start off with Toyota. To be able to be the guy to deliver them the first anything when they’ve already accomplished so much is pretty cool... For our #19 group to come here and sit on the pole at the biggest race of the year is pretty special," Briscoe told NASCAR.com.

Briscoe noted that JGR had been focused on improving their qualifying speed at Superspeedways throughout the offseason. With the pole position secured, he now has a chance to deliver Coach Gibbs his fifth Daytona 500 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"