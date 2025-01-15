Kenny Wallace exposes NASCAR’s heavy reliance on ‘brave’ Denny Hamlin

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has exposed the sport's reliance on Denny Hamlin's outspoken attitude. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is a Cup Series veteran with numerous accolades registered and according to Wallace, Hamlin's persona is what keeps NASCAR exciting.

Wallace and Ken Schrader recently discussed IndyCar phenom Helio Castroneves' NASCAR debut. The sanctioning body recently opened the gates for 'World Class' drivers who wish to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race. They may do so through a 90-day intimation, pending the officials' approval.

The notable aspect of the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) policy is that the driver is under no compulsion to qualify in the pre-Daytona 500 Duels as they would get a secured spot irrespective of their test runs. Shortly after NASCAR announced Castroneves' entry, Denny Hamlin tweeted 'Lol. Wow.' However, where the JGR driver aimed his message was unclear as he got a breakthrough win in his antitrust case against NASCAR, with Judge Bell denying the motion to dismiss the case.

Trending

Kenny Wallace believed the reaction stemmed from the sanctioning body's Helio Castroneves ruling. He thus said that Hamlin was the "one" brave man on whom NASCAR relies and who makes the sport exciting through his blunt takes.

"Denny Hamlin's mouth is as big as mine, in a good way. We rely on Denny because he's the one brave enough to make NASCAR exciting. He comes out on social media...he goes, 'Laugh Out Loud, Wow,'" Wallace said (16:08).

Hamlin once created a whirlwind in the motorsports community with his blunt message following his Bristol playoff race win.

"I beat your favorite driver": When Denny Hamlin responded to the booing fans after safeguarding his playoff spot

Denny Hamlin was already locked in the playoffs on Lap 251 at the 2023 Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race but maintained his dominance for a highly-coveted win on the 'World's Fastest Half Mile. The #11 Toyota driver resurrected from a penalty slap on Lap 71 to upset Kyle Larson, Christopher, Martin Truex Jr., and more, punching his playoff advancement.

However, after doing the victory burnouts and exiting his NextGen ride, the Virginia native encountered a slew of boos from the grandstands. Nonetheless, Hamlin bluntly responded to the fans, creating a frenzy with his one-liner.

"Hey, I beat your favorite driver...all of them," the 44-year-old said.

Hamlin kicked off the race from second position but stooped to a 19th-place finish in the first stage because of the pit lane speeding penalty on Lap 71. But the JGR ace rallied back, climbing to fourth in Stage 2. He led the field to green during the final overtime restart on Lap 370, taking the checkered flag on Lap 500.

It's worth mentioning that Denny Hamlin has regressed from his quote after his father expressed his displeasure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback