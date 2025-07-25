  • NASCAR
  • Kenny Wallace fires back at NASCAR naysayers in SNL style satire

By Karan Yadav
Published Jul 25, 2025 06:09 GMT
SRX Media Day - Source: Getty
Kenny Wallace replied to the criticism in a SNL style humor - Source: Getty

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and FOX Sports broadcaster Kenny Wallace recently replied to a fan in a Saturday Night Live-style humorously on X. He began a thread by posting when Wallace shared shirtless picture of himself along with a caption, sardonically calling out fans for criticizing NASCAR.

The show Saturday Night Live was created decades ago, in 1975, as a late-night sketch comedy show created by Lorne Michaels. The SNL show often follows well-recognized cultural and political parodies with a large and varied cast.

Following the same, Kenny Wallace began the trend with a shirtless pic in black shorts in a park and wrote:

"“I speak my mind because no one pays me or controls me, I have my own money and that aggravates some people” - Kenny Wallace"
Stumbling upon the post, a fan called out NASCAR for failing and stated:

"You don't work for napcar in any way?"

To which Wallace had a hilarious reply and sartiscally wrote:

"I don’t work for anybody I just make money"

Following the thread further, a fan praised the NASCAR veteran, and Kenny Wallace replied to him using Saturday Night Live-style humor (via X):

"Thank you. I learned it all from Saturday Night Live. No jokes just exaggerate everything.…. Nascar’s failing .. Oh yeah, it’s horrible. They took all the grand stands out."
Kenny Wallace has competed in the Cup Series for nearly two decades and secured 27 top-ten finishes with three pole positions in 344 starts. He also competed in 547 races over 26 years, with his best finish coming in 1991, and he secured nine wins with 173 top-ten finishes.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace got candid about Connor Zilisch being the next Jeff Gordon

During the latest episode of the Herm & Schrader podcast, Kenny Wallace, with his co-host Ken Schrader, gave their thoughts on Connor Zilisch being the new rising sensation in NASCAR. The duo touched upon Zilisch's remarkable performance in his full-time rookie season in the Xfinity Series.

The 18-year-old debuted in the series with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JR Motorsports. Following that, Zilisch has been making strides with his exceptional performance and has amassed four wins this season.

Additionally, he has competed in three Cup Series starts under Trackhouse Racing, securing a career-best finish of P11 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the same, Kenny Wallace expressed his views on Zilisch's success (via YouTube):

"I just think we've found our next legit, and we talked about it last week. Connor Zilich wins the Exfinity race. That's his fourth win. He's kind of in that Shane Van Gizburgen deal, where he learned to race in Europe. He's really good on road courses, but here he is. He's won at Pocono. He's won at Dover. Is Connor Zillich, at 18 years old, kind of like the next Jeff Gordon? Is he? Because he seems to me like the way NASCAR advertises. NASCAR feels he's not going to miss like Conor Zilich is the next Jeff Gordon." [36:12]

With 674 points to his credit, Connor Zilisch ranks second in the Xfinity Series. Additionally, he has four wins, 11 top-ten finishes, and nine top-five finishes with four pole positions in 19 starts this season.

