Kenny Wallace fondly remembers NASCAR racing in Japan following recent Mexico announcement

Amidst NASCAR's recent announcement to add Mexico City to the 2025 NASCAR Cup schedule, Kenny Wallace took a trip down memory lane, recalling NASCAR's venture to Japan in 1996. In a post on X, Wallace shared his culinary adventures in Japan.

In 2025, NASCAR will host its first-ever Cup race in Mexico, but this isn't the organization's first international excursion. Back in 1996, NASCAR set its sights on Japan as the venue for an exhibition race. The event took place on the East Course of the Suzuka Circuit on Nov. 24, right after the 1996 season ended.

For three consecutive years, NASCAR continued to race in Japan, opting for oval racing in 1998. However, that marked the end of NASCAR’s international races with Cup cars, as they haven't competed outside the U.S. since that November day nearly 26 years ago. Recently, when a fan inquired about the possibility of NASCAR returning to Japan and asked Wallace to reminisce about his time there, he responded:

"@NASCAR in Japan was a wonderful experience for us. McDonald’s had Rice Burgers. Grocery stores only had sea food. Meat was no where to be found. Most food that was edible came from the ocean."

However, Japan wasn't NASCAR's only international stop. The racing organization first ventured outside the U.S. in 1952, heading to Stamford Park near Niagara Falls, Canada.

Then in 1958, the action shifted to Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Canada. A leap in 1988 saw NASCAR take its drivers and cars to Melbourne, Australia. This expansion into international territories culminated with the races in Japan, wrapping up in 1998.

Kenny Wallace reflects on his return to his hometown St. Louis

Kenny Wallace, who hung up his NASCAR helmet in 2015, now races on dirt tracks nationwide. His NASCAR journey started in 1995, and he had a significant early success when Dale Earnhardt gave him a shot in the #8 Chevy in the Xfinity Series. Over his 26-year NASCAR career spanning 547 races, Wallace claimed nine victories and secured top-10 finishes in 173 races.

Despite his professional achievements, Wallace faced a chilly reception upon returning to his hometown. In a candid chat with Marlow, he shared his experience, saying:

"I go to these racetracks by myself. I drive in like an old man in my truck, and they all look at me. There's Kenny Wallace...But I'd say that what pissed me off the most is when I came back home and my people were mean to me. They didn’t like that I made it. They wanted me to be poor with them, and I just couldn’t get over that. It was just shocking."

While his return to St. Louis was met with some bitterness initially, NASCAR enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Kenny Wallace's videos and insights on various topics, remaining loyal fans of his enduring legacy.

