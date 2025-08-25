Kenny Wallace names his picks over Kyle Larson in his top 3 contenders for NASCAR champion 

Kenny Wallace, the respected NASCAR figure, in a segment of “Coffee with Kenny”, shared his top three to clinch this year’s title. He picked William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell.Kyle Larson is having an excellent 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season that has seen him lead the points standings with 2032 points. Giving his fans no reason to worry, Larson is known as a regular and strong candidate for the title, holding a safety of 26 points above the cutoff for the playoffs as he heads the standings. In 26 starts this season, he has racked up 3 race wins, 1 pole position, 11 top-five, and 16 top-ten finishes.Larson's 2025 victories consist of wins at Homestead, Bristol, and Kansas, which helped him score 32 playoff points, tied for the highest in the series with William Byron. He also had some performances that were not consistent and a difficult summer period in which he was at the front for 34 laps over 14 races, but nevertheless, due to his experience, talent, and the competitive car from Hendrick Motorsports, Larson is still considered one of the most probable drivers to take the championship home.Kenny Wallace said (4:50 onwards):“I'm going to go with William Byron, and here's why, because William was so consistent all year long. I mean, he had a lot more races, one than he won, but got beat...So I'm going to go William Byron, I'm going to go Denny Hamlin just because you got to. You got to. And then I'm going to go Danny Hamlin and I'm going to go, God, between Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, I'm going to go Christopher Bell. There they are.”Kenny Wallace is one of the most honored names in NASCAR, with a long career of over 20 years, and his most notable achievements were in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He raced in the Cup Series on a full-time basis for over 18 years, mostly starting 344 races without a win but attaining 27 top-ten results. His best Cup Series finish was a 22nd in 1999. However, Wallace's greatest success was in the Xfinity Series, where he achieved nine wins, 173 top-10s, and was awarded the Busch Series Rookie-of-the-Year title in 1989.Kenny Wallace calls out NASCAR fans’ alleged mentality about SVGKenny Wallace also called out NASCAR fans for their tendency to criticize drivers who achieve repeated success, using Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) as a recent example. SVG, a former V8 Supercar champion from New Zealand, has dominated NASCAR road course races with five wins in just 38 Cup Series starts.Wallace noted that fans often admire unique or outsider drivers like SVG when they win once or twice but grow resentful if they continue to dominate, drawing a parallel with how Jimmy Johnson faced backlash during his championship streak despite his success and popularity. He said on Herm and Schrader:&quot;What is it with society, everybody? I agree. Oh, Jimmy Johnson, he's outrunning Jeff Gordon. Well, by the third championship in a row, they literally, and my mama said, hates a bad word, capital H-A-T-E. He's laughing all the way to the bank. He doesn't need any approval, but the fans just despise Jimmy Johnson for just winning so much. I think people like when you win one or two, you're from a different country. You're from New Zealand, SVG, but now you've won.&quot;Kenny Wallace highlighted the impressive nature of SVG’s achievements, talking about the Kiwi driver’s extraordinary winning rate and how his success validates Trackhouse Racing's faith via a multi-year contract extension.