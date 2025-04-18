Kenny Wallace predicts the year of NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Rockingham

NASCAR returns to the historic Rockingham Speedway this weekend, roaring back to life with the Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA East Series. Although the one-mile oval won’t host the Cup Series this time, Kenny Wallace believes the biggest stars in stock car racing will be battling at the track in a couple of years.

The D-shaped one-mile oval opened in 1965 and began hosting Cup Series races that same year. In the early 2000s, dwindling fan interest and NASCAR’s push into newer, bigger markets led to the demise of 'The Rock,' which held its final Cup and Xfinity races in 2004. The Truck Series made a brief return in 2012-13.

With the Xfinity and Truck Series returning to the hallowed grounds, NASCAR fans are eager to know if the track will soon welcome back Cup Series events. Kenny Wallace, who visited 'The Rock' ahead of the race weekend, was optimistic about the top level of stock car racing making a return to the iconic track.

In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, Wallace said that he had seen all three manufacturers (Chevy, Toyota, Ford), collect data at the track. He believes their presence is a strong indicator that the Cup Series will return to Rockingham, potentially as early as 2027.

"In my honest opinion, I saw enough examples today, touring the racetrack. I’ll tell you what it is, and I don’t feel bad about saying it: I saw all three automakers here. And I think they’re here to get data because they know Cup is going to come back here. The only thing that can stop it is something go wrong." he said.

"But we’re sold out. There are campers out there already like it’s a Cup race. Now, next year, let’s see if it sustains that excitement. And then I predict— my prediction is that in 2027, the Cup Series will be here." he added.

The Black Tire's 200 Truck race at Rockingham is scheduled for this Friday (Apr. 18) at 5:20 PM ET. The NC Education Lottery 250 Xfinity race is slated for Saturday (Apr. 19) at 4:05 PM ET.

NASCAR insider explains Rockingham's chances of hosting a Cup race

Rockingham Speedway will host a sell-out crowd this Saturday for the Xfinity Series race, a rare feat for the second-tier series. While fan interest is at an all-time high for a potential Cup Series return, The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi suggested that such a comeback could be complicated.

Bianchi explained that, firstly, attendance for this weekend and future races will be a key factor influencing NASCAR’s decision on the Cup Series return. Secondly, he noted that the Charlotte, North Carolina area is already saturated with many tracks hosting Cup events.

On the current schedule, five tracks — Bowman Gray, Charlotte, Darlington, Martinsville, and North Wilkesboro — already host eight races in the North Carolina region, over the season. Adding another Cup event in the area would further increase that saturation.

Bianchi insisted that fans should enjoy Rockingham's revival and should not worry about a potential Cup Series return. He mentioned that if the racing product is exceptional and fan interest remains high, the sanctioning body might consider adding the one-mile oval to the Cup schedule.

