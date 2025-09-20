Kenny Wallace recalls Denny Hamlin’s words of praise for Corey Heim after his record 9th Truck win of the season

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 20, 2025
Kenny Wallace recalled how Denny Hamlin praised Corey Heim for the ability to have "figured out" at a young age for a driver. Heim secured his ninth victory of the season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which led to Wallace posting it on X.

Corey Heim has dominated and been consistent in the Truck Series during the 2025 season, which has been extensively praised by Denny Hamlin, the owner of 23XI Racing. Hamlin was confident Heim would win ten games before the playoffs finished, and this is indicative of the unique talent Heim has displayed at such an early age (23 years old).

Corey Heim remains in the lead of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and he is considered among the favorites for the championship with his steady performances. As the season approaches the second half, Heim has already completed 20 races with a spectacular total of nine wins, including one with a dominating win at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

He has an average starting position of 4.3 and an average finish of 5.8, which indicates his speed in qualifying and performance during the races. Heim is the leader with 2177 points, finishing in the top five in 15 races and top 10 in 17.

Kenny Wallace mentioned on X:

"On “Kenny Conversation”@dennyhamlin said,“ @CoreyHeim_ has it figured out at an earlier age than anyone”
Kenny Wallace started his NASCAR career in 1988, with the help of Dale Earnhardt, and soon established his name, receiving the NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year in 1989. His career in professional racing spanned over 25 years, during which he won nine races, all in the Xfinity Series, and also occupied many top-10 positions.

Kenny Wallace responds to Jeff Burton's claim about TV's role in NASCAR playoff format decisions

Kenny Wallace recently weighed in on the ongoing debate about NASCAR’s playoff system and the influence of television networks on the sport’s decisions. Responding to NBC analyst Jeff Burton’s assertion that TV does not dictate NASCAR’s rules, Wallace pointed out his insider perspective from his years at Fox Sports.

He highlighted how networks like Fox were instrumental in creating new NASCAR spectacles such as the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum and the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In a segment on Coffee with Kenny, Wallace said:

"The Mayor, Jeff Burton went on Dirty Mo (Media) and he was talking with those boys and he said, 'TV don’t have anything to do with NASCAR. They don’t make any of the decisions.' And the mayor said, 'I know.' Cuz he says, 'I’m in the meetings.' Really? Okay. Maybe not NBC. I’m gonna say that again. Maybe not NBC. But guess who worked for Fox Sports for 14 years? Me."

Kenny Wallace acknowledged that while networks may not have absolute control, their influence on NASCAR’s direction is significant.

