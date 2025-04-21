Kenny Wallace seconds NASCAR legend’s name for TV booth role

Kenny Wallace has backed a return for Mark Martin to NASCAR as a TV personality and the coverage of the motorsport on national TV. He backed a suggestion presented by a user on X.

Ad

Mark Martin is regarded as one of the greatest drivers to never win a Cup Series championship. Over a 31-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series. Martin amassed 40 Cup Series wins, 61 runner-up finishes, and 56 poles in his 882 starts.

Known for his incredible consistency, the legend finished in the top 10 in points for 12 consecutive seasons and placed himself in the championship standings second, five times, narrowly missing out to Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Jimmie Johnson. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017 and was named as one of the 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

Ad

Trending

One of the users wrote on X:

"I’d love to see @markmartin pop in to the tv booth here and there. His knowledge and experience would definitely be a plus calling races."

Expand Tweet

Ad

To which Kenny Wallace, the NASCAR icon, agreed and backed the suggestion for the return of the Hall of Famer:

"I agree @markmartin in the TV booth."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wallace is a beloved figure in the world of NASCAR and made his debut in NASCAR in 1989, winning the Busch Series Rookie of the Year, and accumulating nine Xfinity Series wins and 66 top-five finishes. In the Cup Series, Wallace competed in 344 races over 18 years and earned six top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, with his best performing year being 22nd in 1999.

He won the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver award three times (1991, 1994, and 2006). After retiring from NASCAR in 2015, Wallace transitioned to a successful career in broadcasting with NASCAR and SiriusXM radio.

Ad

Kenny Wallace shares wholesome chaos involving Jimmy Spencer’s dad

Kenny Wallace recently shared a humorous and heartwarming story involving Jimmy Spencer’s dad, Ed Spencer, during a stop at California Speedway. Wallace recalled that both he and Spencer owned nearly identical tan brown “American Eagle” motorhomes, purchased from the same dealer, which led to a funny case of mistaken identity.

Ad

After a practice session in the heat, Wallace returned to his motorhome only to find Ed Spencer sitting at the kitchen table, calmly eating strawberries. Both were surprised but exchanged pleasantries before Ed realized he was in the wrong motorhome. Speaking on the Herm and Schrader podcast, he said:

"So I go back to my motor home, and by God, you know, I pull my door open, I jump up in my motor home, and there's Jimmy Spencer's dad just sitting in my motor home at the kitchen table, just eating, and just [eating] strawberries, having a good time."

Ad

"So I'm just like, okay, Jimmy Spencer's dad's up in my motor room because he likes me. And I start taking my fire suit off, and I get down the couch, all of a sudden, I look at Mr. Spencer. He looks all around. He goes, 'I'm in the wrong motor home. I'm so sorry".

Ad

"The punch line is Jimmy Spencer's dad looking up, and his face was in total amazement, eyes as big as a silver dollar, looked all around, and he said, I'm in the wrong motor home".

Expand Tweet

Wallace took the incident in stride, interpreting it as a sign that Ed Spencer liked spending time with him, even if it was by accident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More