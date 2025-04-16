Kenny Wallace shares glimpse of black Harley Davidson, claims it’s 114 lbs lighter than most

Retired NASCAR driver and FOX Sports personality Kenny Wallace showed his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle on social media, one that the Missouri native claims is 114 pounds lighter than most of its kind. The former Xfinity Series winner made his intentions known that he plans to ride alongside older brother Rusty Wallace in Sturgis this summer.

Wallace was asked by a fan on X if he'd be up in Sturgis to ride with Rusty now that he has a trike. The 61-year-old, who's worth $9 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, showed his followers a sneak peek of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Wallace confirmed he'd be riding with Rusty in Sturgis, writing:

"Yes. I will be on my 2 wheeler with @RustyWallace in Sturgis."

Then, a fan questioned Wallace if he had the carbon fiber Harley motorcycle. Wallace confirmed the fan's conjecture and made it known that the carbon fiber makes the motorcycle lighter than most. He wrote (via X):

"Yes. My carbon fiber Harley is 114 lbs lighter thank most Harley’s. I LOVE IT 😁❤️"

Kenny Wallace's older brother, Rusty, is one of the most accomplished NASCAR drivers in history. The former Team Penske driver won 55 career Cup races and captured the Cup championship in 1989. He retired after the 2005 season, last driving the #2 car for Team Penske. Rusty Wallace was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2013 and was named one of the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

Kenny Wallace, meanwhile, won nine career Xfinity Series races. However, he never won a Cup race in 344 starts, but most notably finished runner-up to Dale Earnhardt at Talladega in 2000, the final win of the latter's life. Kenny Wallace ventured into the TV side of the sport and was a co-host on NASCAR RaceDay until the end of the 2013 season.

Kenny Wallace said his X account is a "place for relief" for his followers

Whether it's his "Coffee With Kenny" videos or daily X posts, Kenny Wallace is pretty active on social media. In a recent response to a fan on X, Wallace made it known what his X profile is for.

Under one of his recent "Coffee With Kenny" videos, an X user expressed his gratitude for the former driver's channel. With everything going on in the country, the user explained, NASCAR gives them a break. Wallace quoted the post and said:

"Like I say. My @X channel is the place for relief 😁💯"

Kenny Wallace last competed in NASCAR for Joe Gibbs Racing in an Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2015. His final victory in the series came at Rockingham in 2001.

Kenny Wallace is the youngest of the three Wallace brothers, Rusty and Mike. They're all from St. Louis, Missouri.

