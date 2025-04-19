Kenny Wallace shares “simple” solution to NASCAR keeping Rockingham and North Wilkesboro on calendar

Kenny Wallace has proposed a way to keep Rockingham and North Wilkesboro as part of the NASCAR calendar. He suggested removing one of the tracks from their multi-date venues in the Cup Series.

Currently there are a few venues that hold that status, including Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

Kenny Wallace, the NASCAR icon, wants to put both the tracks on the calendar due to strong fan interest and sellout crowds at recent Xfinity Series and Truck Series at Rockingham. The presence of all three major manufacturers collecting data at Rockingham can be viewed as a sign that NASCAR and its partners might be preparing for a Cup return.

One user asked Kenny Wallace on X if NASCAR doesn’t want to move away from Street Courses, then which track would lose it’s spot on the calendar to allow North Wilkesboro and Rockingham to be put back in the Cup Series. They penned:

"So if they don’t move away from the street circuit who loses races to get back to N Wilksboro & The Rock? Mexico would be my choice & they should make that move immediately. Dangerous travel. I also know you won’t answer this Lol."

To which Kenny Wallace replied:

"Answer is simple. What track DOES NOT need 2 dates ?"

Kenny Wallace is a prominent American race car driver and a media personality. In his 344 Cup Series races, 547 Xfinity Series races, and 13 Truck Series, he earned nine Xfinity Series wins as well as the 1989 Busch Series Rookie of the Year honours. His best career finish in the Cup was 22nd in 1999.

Wallace also has an active media presence with several podcasts and shows where he gives his opinions on racing and NASCAR topics.

Kenny Wallace predicts the year of NASCAR Cup Series’ return to the Rock

Kenny Wallace has predicted that the NASCAR Cup Series will return to Rockingham Speedway as early as 2027. His optimism stems from witnessing all three major automakers collecting data at the track, suggesting they are preparing for a Cup return.

Wallace emphasized the significance of sold-out crowds for the Xfinity and Truck Series races as indicators of sustained fan excitement.

"In my honest opinion, I saw enough examples today, touring the racetrack. I’ll tell you what it is, and I don’t feel bad about saying it: I saw all three automakers here. And I think they’re here to get data because they know Cup is going to come back here. The only thing that can stop it is something go wrong," he said in an interview with The Charlotee Observer.

"But we’re sold out. There are campers out there already like it’s a Cup race. Now, next year, let’s see if it sustains that excitement. And then I predict— my prediction is that in 2027, the Cup Series will be here," he added.

Wallace believes that if Rockingham continues to draw large crowds and maintains high levels of fan interest, NASCAR will be compelled to bring the Cup Series back. He observed a Cup-like atmosphere with campers already present and noted the widespread enthusiasm surrounding the track's revival.

