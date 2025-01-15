Kenny Wallace stresses the importance of TikTok for NASCAR amid US ban concerns

Kenny Wallace, the NASCAR broadcaster and former driver, recently posted on X discussing the importance of TikTok (the social media application) to NASCAR. He believes that the sport has invested heavily in the app and it would be a big loss if it was banned in the US.

Wallace started his racing career in 1988 and won the NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year in 1989. Beyond the track, his charming and energetic personality earned him a role as a broadcaster for Fox Sports, where he has been a long-time analyst. He regularly posts on social media where he shares his thoughts about various topics under the show name "Coffee with Kenny".

Expand Tweet

Trending

In one such installment, Kenny discussed the importance of TikTok to NASCAR. He talked about how NASCAR believes it to be an important platform to showcase the highlights and important announcements because that's where all the "kids" are.

"These racers, they live on TikTok. It must be a really good app... This is controversial. I know for a fact that NASCAR needs TikTok. They put all their effort in TikTok because that's where all the kids are... But I know for a fact NASCAR says TikTok is very important to them and they've invested everything. All their highlights, everything's on TikTok. So I don't care one way or the other, but respond right here. Would you rather give up national security, but have your voice? Like you gotta have that cigarette. I've gotta have this drink. And that cigarette and that drink is TikTok," he said. (5:42 onwards)

He explained what the people within the US government believe the threat might be.

"They say, they say TikTok is a threat to our national security because TikTok is owned by a foreign country. And when you sign up for TikTok, they know everything about you and they're collecting your data. So they must have done something to make a big deal out of this because our national security says that TikTok's no good. I'm laughing to myself in a bad way."

Kenny Wallace delivered his stance on sibling Mike not being allowed to race in Daytona 500

Kenny Wallace had expressed his unwavering support for his brother, Mike Wallace, after he was denied a spot at the 2025 Daytona 500. In a heartfelt message, Kenny acknowledged the emotional toll of the ordeal, and emphasized the importance of family and solidarity in such difficult moments, stating that he will always stand by Mike, regardless of the circumstances. On his YouTube channel, he said:

"I received a call from brother Mike this Monday at around 3, and his voice sounded very dejected, he's embarrassed. But the headlines are right. Mike received a phone call from Elton Sawyer, and Elton said, 'Mike, we're disqualifying you, not just from the Daytona 500 but anything in NASCAR." (0:40 onwards)

He continued:

"Mike told me that he told Elton, 'Elton, we're friends, but can you explain to me why.' So Elton Sawyer told Mike, 'Because of your inactivity, you haven't done any racing in five years.' Listen, all I could do it be a supportive brother. I told him, 'Mike, deep breath, keep your head up high."

Mike Wallace last raced in NASCAR in 2020 for JD Motorsports. His last Cup Series race came back in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback