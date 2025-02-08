Kentucky-based distillery joins NY Racing for its first-ever primary NASCAR sponsorship at the Daytona 500

Winning the Daytona 500 is more about glory and the significance of the event than simply winning a race. This is why part-time teams without NASCAR charters often target the Daytona 500 and other iconic races for their chance at glory. One such team, NY Racing, recently secured its first primary sponsorship deal with Green River Whiskey for the No. 44 car at Daytona International Speedway.

Like last year, the No. 44 Chevrolet driven by J.J. Yeley will attempt to qualify for a spot on the starting grid of 40 cars for the 2025 Daytona 500. But unlike last year, the team will have the Kentucky-based distillery brand featured as the primary sponsor on its livery during the qualifying duels.

Both NY Racing and Green River Whiskey are excited to enter this new partnership. Since making their first appearance in the Cup Series in 2012, NY Racing has been known for its tenacity and the efforts they make to get a spot on the grid. This resonates with Green River Whiskey, which has faced prohibition, natural disasters, and shifting consumer trends to survive since its founding in 1885.

For J.J. Yeley, there couldn't be a better opportunity to do what the team couldn't do last time and qualify within the top 40.

"I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Green River Whiskey for this monumental Daytona race. Their story of resilience, growth, and passion for their craft is exactly what it takes to compete at this level. Daytona 500 is where legends are made, and with Green River Whiskey on board, we’re ready to take on the challenge and fight our way into the big race," Yeley was quoted as saying by BusinessWire.

NY Racing is making extra efforts to make sure they make it to the starting grid for the main event on February 16.

NY Racing is fully committed to entering the Daytona 500 in 2025

2024 was the busiest year ever for NY Racing, participating in nine races throughout the season. Despite a few standout results last year such as a 20th-place finish at Daytona in August and a 16th-place showing in a Bluegreen Vacations Duel, the team missed the one race they wanted to enter the most, the Daytona 500.

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Crew chief Jay Guy recalled their near miss with frustration.

"We were in the [Daytona 500] until the last eighth of a mile, and then our line checked up, and Jimmie Johnson came pulling through the middle, and we missed it," Guy was quoted as saying by Motociclismo.

However, they don't want to meet the same fate this time around. Guy even mentioned that the team plans to bring a backup car for the Daytona 500, just in case the primary one gets damaged during the duels.

"We’re going to have two cars in the trailer down there in case we hurt one. It takes time to get those built, but we’re preparing hard," Guy added.

The Daytona Speedweek will start on February 12, with the first Practice session and Qualifying on Wednesday. This will be followed by two 60-lap Qualifying duels on Thursday. The second and third practice sessions will take place on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with the main event, the 500-mile race scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

