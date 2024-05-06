"Kentucky Derby hold my beer!" - HMS' Kyle Larson's epic reaction to 0.001-sec Kansas win over Buescher

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson clinched his second victory of the 2024 Cup season in a sensational finish at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 5). Larson snatched the win from Chris Buescher, with a mere margin of 0.001 seconds, marking the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.

NASCAR's photo finish in Kansas City wasn't the only close call during the weekend. In the milestone 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby held on May 4, Mystic Dan ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. claimed victory by a nose in a three-horse photo finish.

Following the thrilling finish at Louisville, Kentucky, Kyle Larson raised the stakes by securing a dramatic victory at Kansas City. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports took to X (formerly Twitter) to express how he outdid a photo finish from the same weekend.

"Kentucky Derby hold my beer," Larson wrote accompanied by photos from both events.

Kyle Larson's victory in the AdventHealth 400 wasn't without controversy, as the scoring system initially declared Chris Buescher as the race winner. However, NASCAR officials reviewed the video footage from the start-finish line to declare Larson as the winner, with a margin of 0.001s.

The uneven thickness of the start-finish line also caused controversy, as fans took to social media expressing concern that Buescher was robbed of a race win. However, the start-finish line painted on the track isn't considered official. Instead, a virtual line laid down by the high-speed cameras serves as the official line, with Larson emerging as the clear winner.

With his second victory of the season, Larson extended his lead in the regular season points standings. Meanwhile, Ford remains winless in 2024, after Chris Buescher lost out by the closest margin recorded in the series.

Kyle Larson thrilled to cap off his Kansas weekend with a victory

The next-gen car delivered yet another thrilling race at Kansas Speedway, as multiple drivers were in contention for the race win. The mile-and-half oval provided some of the most insane racing action, with drivers going five-wide on the track.

Kyle Larson started the race on the second row and was classified third and second in the two stages while being at the front for 63 laps. The last caution put Larson back in contention as he dramatically stole the win.

"That race from start to finish was amazing. That first stage was incredible. The second stage at the end was fun, and then that whole last stage with the wrecks and cautions and then fuel strategy and tyres running long and all that was wild," he told Fox Sports on the frontstretch.

"You guys got your money's worth today, and I'm just proud to be a part of the show."

NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 this weekend on May 12, a track where Larson won the playoff race last season.