Kern County Raceway Park renamed as Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

To honour and celebrate the 2014 NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, Kern County Raceway Park has been renamed Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway. It's a very special honor for Harvick who is a Bakersfield, California native.

In the official statement released by the Kern County Raceway Park, Harvick said:

“Bakersfield is my home, and I am committed to giving back and ensuring a bright future for motorsports in our community. Together with Tim and Lisa, we will do everything in our power to make racing in Bakersfield as strong as it has ever been.”

As per the press release, Harvick is set to work with the leadership team of the raceway to guarantee that the optimal decision is being made for the circuit and the competitors, and to foster the general well-being of motorsports at a local level.

“Kevin Harvick’s involvement is a game-changer for Kern Raceway, his expertise and commitment will propel us to new heights. Together, we aim to create an electrifying racing experience for fans and competitors alike,” Tim Huddleston, CEO of Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, stated.

The half-mile Kern County track was established in 2013 by Charlie Beard, Rusty Risi and James Vernon. It will see major modifications under the new management, the first of which is the renaming of the circuit.

The Huddlestons, well known for their work at Irwindale Speedway & Event Center in LA County, will collaborate closely with Harvick to make sure the right decision is being made for the track and it thrives at the grassroots level.

Kevin Harvick opens up about the work that went behind the 2024 Cars Tour

Following this weekend's announcement of the Cars Tour schedule for next year, the recently retired Kevin Harvick discussed the hard work that went into maintaining its iconic layout while adding new stops to the schedule.

Speaking to the Frontstretch, Harvick said:

“We had some goals of ending the season a little bit earlier to be able to give the late model stock competitors a breath before they went to the end of the year to run Hickory and Florence and Southern National – the big races, at the end of the year, instead of stacking the end of our season right on top of those three races.”

Through the team ownership, Harvick will be involved in the upcoming event. At North Wilkesboro, he drove along with Layne Rigg covering the remaining races of the season. Harvick has made references to the team's potential growth beyond 2024.