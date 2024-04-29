Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace was seething at Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman's spotter Kevin Hamlin after the NASCAR Cup race in Dover.

Life has not been easy for three-time Daytona pole winner Alex Bowman in recent seasons. In his seventh season as a Hendrick Motorsports driver, it has been well over two years since the 31-year-old last won a race in the Cup Series.

Sunday's Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway was yet another opportunity for Bowman to snap his winless streak. The Tucson, Arizona native, was piloting one of the fastest cars on the weekend in the shape of his No. 48 Chevy. However, despite contending for the win, and at one point, the race lead, Bowman succumbed while attempting to overtake his teammate Kyle Larson during the second stage of the race.

The aerodynamics made it virtually impossible for drivers to pass in Dover on Sunday. However, Bowman was livid over the incident with Larson's No. 5, and aired his frustrations when nearing the end of Stage 2.

"Much appreciated, 5 car," he said over the team radio.

In a surprising turn of events, however, a voice returned over Bowman's radio transmission. The speaker was his spotter, Kevin Hamlin, who replied (via Frontstretch):

"He’s not going to pull over for you. You’ve got to go f***ing earn it. Drive like an a**hole. The rest of the race."

This hasn't sat well with former NASCAR driver and nine-time Xfinity Series race winner Kenny Wallace. Speaking on "The Kenny Wallace Show" after the race, the 60-year-old said:

"I'm gonna go the other way on this one, because I'm a race car driver. [6:47]

"Kevin Hamlin comes back, and gets in Alex's face, which I didn't like. If I'm Kevin Hamlin, I'm saying, 'I hear you Alex. Stay digging buddy, we got a great car.' That's all I would say. But Kevin Hamlin jumps back in his a**."

Kenny Wallace sympathizes with Alex Bowman, explains what goes inside a race car

Kenny Wallace urged listeners to consider the perspective of drivers and the intense competitive environment they navigate. He said:

"What I'm asking for all of you to listen to, is me telling you what it's like in that race car. Get your a** in a race car, and see what it's like. It's a whole different game. [7:42]

"Sometimes you just want to b*tch and moan to your wife, or your crew members, and you just want them to hear you."

Alex Bowman has failed to win a NASCAR race in 72 races now. The 31-year-old driver is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, being the lowest-ranked Hendrick Motorsports driver. He has 302 points to his name, 39 more than the playoff cutline.