Kevin Harvick addresses future drag racing plans with Tony Stewart with hostage joke

Earlier this week, Kevin Harvick was inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame, where he was asked in an interview about whether he would hop into the Top Fuel dragster, which former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Tony Stewart, currently rides these days while competing in the NHRA Drag Racing competition. Harvick shared a hilarious response, stating that the only way he would get into a drag racer would be against his will, given that he doesn't enjoy doing things that make him uncomfortable.

Speaking with Kenney Sargent of SpeedFreaks, the 2014 Cup Series Championship winner, who raced for and alongside Tony Stewart, during his tenure with the NHRA driver's NASCAR team, shared that at the age of 49, he only chooses to do things that he likes.

“Only if he just absolutely held me hostage. I don’t really like being out of my comfort zone. At this point in my life, I like to do the things that I like to do and go to places that I like to go. I don’t like to learn new things, so probably not.”

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver also shared that while he's happy to race in Late Models competitions, which he is doing with his own team, Kevin Harvick Inc., in the CARS Tour West series this year, is also outside of his comfort zone.

“I’ll drive my Late Model, and that’s almost outside of my comfort zone at this point, but I’ll do that for fun. But, I don’t know that I would do the rest of it,” the driver said.

Apart from racing in Super Late Models, Harvick is also busy this year acting as an analyst for NASCAR races on Fox Sports as well as hosting his podcast, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

Kevin Harvick shares that he left racing at the "perfect time."

Kevin Harvick poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

As an analyst for Fox Sports, Kevin Harvick also spends time in the broadcasting booth and has been announcing races since last season. Speaking about his second career with Autoweek, Harvick was asked whether he feels that he left the Cup Series at the right time. The former NASCAR driver shared that while he would've been happy to be in the Fox Sports booth sooner, because of COVID, he got the chance to race for a few more years and finish out his contract with Stewart-Haas Racing.

"It was the perfect time for me. The way everything worked out in the Fox booth—I think the timing of it would have been a couple years sooner if COVID hadn’t happened. But I got a couple more years in the car, then when this opportunity with Fox came I was at the end of my contract. The most important thing was that I fulfilled the end of my contract with Stewart-Haas so I wouldn’t put them in a bad spot."

Kevin Harvick stepped away from racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2023 season, having scored 60 wins, 251 Top-fives, and 444 Top 10s.

