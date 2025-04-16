Kevin Harvick admits greater surprise over $45M NASCAR champion’s turmoil than rookie SVG’s expected struggles

Kevin Harvick expressed that he was more surprised by NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski's performance slump than Shane van Gisbergen's anticipated rookie season struggles. The former NASCAR driver iterated that SVG's situation wasn't surprising and that Keselowski's state has 'stuck out' to him the most.

Ad

Keselowski, the $45 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) RFK Racing co-owner and driver, has claimed one win for the organization since he exited Team Penske to field his own NASCAR team in 2022. However, except for the past season's Darlington triumph, Keselowski failed to show frequent promising signs of dominating the field.

The #6 Ford driver succumbed to two DNFs at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway and has yet to bag a top 10 finish this season. Moreover, his teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, less experienced than their 2012 Cup champion boss, have exhibited better performance.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Van Gisbergen, who had a grand NASCAR entry through his debut cup win at the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023, is struggling with dominating Ovals. The road course prodigy showcased his skills in his rookie Xfinity season last year, salvaging three wins, all on road courses. However, the Cup Series rookie hasn't claimed a second win for Trackhouse Racing.

Thus, Harvick commented on Keselowski's more surprising situation as he discussed key highlights of the recent Bristol race.

Ad

"There's just one that sticks out to me is still Brad Keselowski, 31st in points," Harvick said via NASCAR on Fox (20:15).

The podcast's co-host, Mamba Smith, asked the 2014 Cup Series champion what surprised him more, the RFK driver's struggles or Shane van Gisbergen's learning curve on the Ovals.

Kevin Harvick replied:

"Brad Keselowski (surprised me more). I don't think the SVG scenario is really a surprise...if we were talking about road courses and things like that, we would be concerned for SVG. But I think with his (rookie) scenario and the Oval experience, it doesn't surprise me."

Ad

Ad

Keselowski finished 16th in Bristol, the highest among his RFK Racing teammates.

Kevin Harvick makes his feelings clear on Kyle Larson's jab at Xfinity drivers

Kyle Larson attempted a tripleheader again at the Bristol Motor Speedway. After the Homestead-Miami setback, Larson tried to capitalize on the second opportunity to sweep three wins, but to no avail. Nonetheless, the 2021 Cup Series champion exited the weekend with the Xfinity and Cup wins.

Ad

After bagging two victories, Larson told Kevin Harvick that he wanted to 'embarrass' the Xfinity drivers and NASCAR. While the HMS ace tried to highlight NASCAR not letting Cup drivers race frequently in the lower series, his choice of words raised eyebrows in the community.

Kevin Harvick said the HMS driver was 'right' in his verdict, explaining the benefits of having more Cup drivers in Xfinity and Truck Series races.

"He's right...they teach you where to run on the race track, they teach you that you can drive your car harder, they teach you that you can run down pit road faster, they teach you all the things that you need to be taught," he said via Harvick Happy Hour (0:34)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick picked Kyle Larson as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver over seven-time Award winner Chase Elliott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More