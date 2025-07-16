Kevin Harvick admits he’d brush his own tire mechanic as he discusses Brad Keselowski-Ty Gibbs incident

Kevin Harvick, a veteran NASCAR star, recently shared his thoughts on the controversial pit road incident between Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski's crews. The incident took place at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series this past Sunday.

Ad

The pit road incident involving Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway highlighted the split-second dangers and procedural complications of pit stops with the NASCAR pit crew. As Gibbs was entering his pit stall, which was directly in front of Keselowski's stall, Gibbs came extremely close to the RFK Racing pit crew, which forced Keselowski's tire carrier to quickly dodge out of the way, causing some minor injuries.

Ad

Trending

The incident prompted a short confrontation between the respective crews of Gibbs and RFK, though NASCAR officials acted before it escalated any further. In the end, NASCAR reviewed the incident but said Gibbs was within the rules because the lead car has the right of way when entering their stall. No penalties were given.

"Ty didn't do anything wrong right here, and you know NASCAR said that as well and my advice to the guy carrying the tires right there is move your tires. You don't want to get hit by the car move your tires. That's your responsibility not the drivers, and they give you that luxury of not having to be up you know not having to jump off the off the wall anymore, but you know if if I'm when I was the driver and I felt like your tire changer or your tire carrier was swinging around too wide and it was affecting the way that I was getting in a wall, I'd brush him for sure I mean there's no doubt in my mind I would but that that one's simple...," Kevin Harvick said on Harvick Happy Hour.

Ad

Ad

Kevin Harvick's career in professional racing is one of the most successful and impactful in the history of NASCAR. In his 23 full seasons in the "Big Leagues," Harvick won 60 times in Cup Series action, including the prestigious Daytona 500 and several Brickyard 400s.

Kevin Harvick picks HMS’ star as favorite to win the 2025 Dover NASCAR Cup race

Kevin Harvick, a retired NASCAR Cup Series champion and now-broadcaster, has weighed in on the upcoming 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. On the latest episode of his “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, Harvick picked Hendrick Motorsports’ star driver Kyle Larson as his favorite to secure victory at Dover.

Ad

“Kyle Larson. I just, you know, he was fast last year. Yeah. And I like the speed. I like that you have to drive the crap out of it. And I think they know that they got to get their stuff together,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Dover race [54:08].

Harvick’s co-hosts offered their own contrasting picks for Dover. Kaitlyn Vincie predicted the defending champion, Joey Logano, would notch his second win of the season, while Mamba Smith went with Bubba Wallace, identifying him as a driver especially motivated to break into victory lane at one of his best-performing tracks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.