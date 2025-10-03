Kevin Harvick breaks down the “ironic” aspect of NASCAR’s horsepower cut

Kevin Harvick weighed in on how the drivers reacted to NASCAR cranking up the horsepower on its NextGen car. Fans and drivers have long requested an increase in horsepower, but official discussions about this began only in May when Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, said that an increase to 750 wouldn’t matter a lot for engine builders.

Harvick’s comments, which surfaced in the latest episode of his Happy Hour podcast, reiterated the same. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion explained that in order to make a difference, the Gen 7 car needs to run faster than 750 hp.

“Everything I've heard...they put it in, and the drivers couldn't even tell that they changed the horsepower,” said Kevin Harvick (31:55). “It needs a ton of horsepower. It needs to be faster.”

Renowned journalist and NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, who was also invited on the show, asked Kevin Harvick if he thought the sport would need different tires to support such power. After careful consideration, Harvick replied,

“Yeah, I mean, it's the cause and effect, right? I think all the engine departments would probably do it if they had the proper runway.”

The engine bills did not go down and I think that’s the ironic thing about a lot of these scenarios," he added.

It is perhaps safe to say that an increase to 1000 or even 900 HP isn’t feasible, as it would increase the cost created by engine wear and tear. NASCAR has yet to announce which tracks will witness an increase in horsepower in 2026.

For now, all eyes are on Charlotte Motor Speedway. Next up is the Bank of ROVAL 400 scheduled for Sunday, October 5. Fans can watch the race on USA (3 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Kevin Harvick reveals what he told Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott after the latter’s recent Kansas win

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevy Camaro, won last week’s race at Kansas Speedway and became the first Hendrick Motorsports driver to make the Round of 8. Thoroughly impressed, Kevin Harvick lauded Elliott and his pit crew for their consistency.

Harvick spoke with Elliott following the latter’s victory at the 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway. Recalling their conversation, the veteran said (via Happy Hour),

“I told Chase this: I truly feel like they are the most consistent car. They have less trouble than everybody else. Their pit crew, when they’re in those positions, shines. He has a really good pit crew. And when you look at the stats, the stats back that pit crew up. I think solving that qualifying issue they’ve had shows you what they can do.”

As of now, it’s just Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott who are locked into the Round of 8. Their upcoming race at Charlotte will mark the final race of the preceding three-race segment.

