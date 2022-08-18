Kevin Harvick calls Watkins Glen 'a road-racing treasure' going into NASCAR race this weekend

Kevin Harvick proved that age is just a number after he won the Richmond race on Sunday night. The Richmond win cemented his playoff spot and marked his 60th career win, making him one of the two active drivers with the most Cup Series wins. The other driver is Kyle Busch, who also has the same number of wins.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are now tied on the all-time Cup wins list. #FOXFacts Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are now tied on the all-time Cup wins list. #FOXFacts https://t.co/hSocuzRP5C

With two races remaining in the regular season, the #4 driver still has a chance to battle for another win and add as many playoff points as he can. Kevin Harvick will head to Watkins Glen for his fifth road-course race of the season this weekend.

As he prepares to hit the Watkins Glen, Harvick was asked in a media interview if Watkins Glen is one of NASCAR's classic events when it comes to road courses.

While responding to the question, he said:

“Watkins Glen is home to one of my favorite wins because I was able to beat Tony (Stewart). That was a fun day. Tony has always been really good at Watkins Glen and had a lot of success up there. It’s just a fast racetrack with some unique corners that determine the amount of speed that’s in the lap just because of where the car placement is.”

Returning to Watkins Glen this weekend, Harvick will mark his 21st start on the track. Of the 20 starts, Harvick has scored only one track win. His first and only win at the track came in 2006.

Go Bowling being his fifth road course event this season, Harvick has done pretty well in the past four events except for one where he recorded a DNF. The first event was held at the Circuit of America in Austin, Texas, where Harvick finished 11th.

The next stop was at Sonoma on June 12th. This time around, he was more competitive, finishing fourth in his season road course's best finish. On July 3rd, Harvick and NASCAR headed to Road America, where he scored another top ten finish after settling for tenth. The fourth event was at Indianapolis Speedway on July 31st, but it didn't go as expected as he went home with a DNF.

Kevin Harvick's performance on NASCAR Cup Series road courses

The #4 driver is the latest driver to join the playoffs list. This came a few weeks after he was sidelined from the list after NASCAR recorded a new winner. He sat in the playoffs with points before his Michigan win.

After staying below the cutline for weeks, Kevin Harvick eventually earned his breakthrough on August 7th when he visited Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

His win at Michigan Speedway ended a 65-race win drought and promoted him to the playoffs, with another epic win at Richmond following the win. These back-to-back wins marked Harvick's eighth time scoring consecutive wins in his two-decade Cup Series career.

nascarman @nascarman_rr Kevin Harvick now becomes only the 8th NASCAR driver to win a Cup race over 20 years after his first win. He joined Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Jeff Gordon, and Kurt Busch Kevin Harvick now becomes only the 8th NASCAR driver to win a Cup race over 20 years after his first win. He joined Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Jeff Gordon, and Kurt Busch

In road course events, Kevin Harvick has made 53 starts and has earned two wins in them: the Watkins Glen win in 2006 and Sonoma in 2017. He'll be hunting for his second win at the track and third road course win this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C