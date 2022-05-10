"We finished probably better than we should have" - Kevin Harvick claims securing P4 at Darlington Raceway down to winding up 'at the right spot'

Stewart-Haas Racing's driver Kevin Harvick managed to tame 'The Track Too Tough to Tame’ after he secured his sixth top 10 finish of the season. The Darlington race encountered massive wrecks, leading to several DNFs.

While others retired early, Kevin Harvick was smiling all the way to the top five. His weekend started in negative fashion, starting at the rear end of the track. While speaking about his impressive performance at Darlington, Harvick said:

“I felt like we finished probably better than we should have, but I think the guys did a good job on pit road with our Rheem Ford Mustang and just kind of one side or the other.”

He went on to say:

“The last run was probably the best that we were, just being able to hold on. We just couldn’t hold on once it started getting cooler, but we wound up with a good call there and got the caution and wound up in the right spot and then were able to capitalize on it.”

The No. 4 driver took the green flag on pole 35, but slowly inched into the top 10 before the end of stage one. In the midst of stage one, Harvick was running in the top five, where he managed to hold the lead for a single lap.

After losing the pole, Harvick went underground but still managed to hold the top 10 position.

Joey Logano carried the day. Tyler finished as runner-up, while Justin Haley and Kevin Harvick finished third and fourth, respectively. His track record at Darlington has been an amazing one, collecting top ten finishes in most races.

Kevin Harvick's outstanding performance in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

The 2022 season hasn't been that bad for the Stewart driver, as he has been performing at an average level in most races. Out of 11 starts, Harvick has only recorded three poor finishes in Daytona, Phoenix, and Bristol (Dirt).

Away from a disappointing race, he has also encountered good days in the office, where he has recorded six top-10 finishes, including two top-five finishes. However, compared to last year, his performance has dropped.

Frontstretch @Frontstretch



frontstretch.com/2022/05/09/up-… @KevinHarvick extended his streak of top-10s at Darlington to 13, but the @StewartHaasRcng driver is still searching for that race winning speed: .@KevinHarvick extended his streak of top-10s at Darlington to 13, but the @StewartHaasRcng driver is still searching for that race winning speed:frontstretch.com/2022/05/09/up-…

In 2021, in the first 11 races, the No. 4 driver recorded seven top-10 finishes, but ended the season without a single win. This season he’s really hoping to secure his first win since September 6th, 2020.

