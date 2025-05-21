Kevin Harvick is crystal clear that Kyle Larson's hope to win the Indy 500 is 'out of the picture'

Kevin Harvick has delivered a bold statement about Kyle Larson's Indy 500 prospects. The former NASCAR driver pinpointed the Hendrick Motorsports driver's lackluster practice and qualifying, sidelining the possibility of seizing a win in the open-wheel racing.

Larson debuted the Indy-Charlotte doubleheader last season. He started fifth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was poised for a debut win. However, the pit road speeding penalty and late race service of the #17 Arrow McLaren dropped Larson to an 18th-place finish.

Moreover, the 2021 Cup Series champion couldn't make it to the Coca-Cola 600, as by the time he geared up to replace Justin Allgaier in the #5 Chevy, inclement weather forced NASCAR to call off the race. Nonetheless, Larson got a waiver for the playoffs.

The Californian will mark his second Indy 500 attempt on Sunday, May 25. After suffering from the brunt of a crash in practice, Larson qualified 21st for the iconic race.

Considering the tumultuous path HMS driver went through to lock his place in the 33-car Indy 500 race, Kevin Harvick clearly stated he doesn't think Larson can ace the race.

"I think the goal is to run the 1100 laps. I don't think he has a chance to win at the Indy (500). I think the way that they qualified and all the things, and all the things that have happened this year, I think that hope is out of the picture. Personally, I don't see it," Kevin Harvick said via Harvick Happy Hour.

"I think that he could back and be a real contender at the Coke 600. Just being able to finish on the lead lap in the Indy and run all the 1100 miles and check that box, is probably the most realistic goal for this year," he added.

It's worth mentioning that Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Will Power were heavily penalized as their IndyCar machines failed tech regulations. The teammates were assigned the last two spots on the grid, propelling Kyle Larson to 19th place.

Kyle Larson makes his feelings clear after securing his spot in the Indy 500

Unlike his debut, where Kyle Larson showed compelling dominance in the 200-lap event right from the beginning, the second showing would be different. The Arrow McLaren driver would have to weave through the pack to climb spots and be in contention.

Larson wheeled the #17 machine during Fast Friday. However, the 32-year-old took a wild ride, with his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet spinning and pounding the outside wall, causing significant damage to the nose. But Kyle Larson shrugged off the disappointment, saying he's involved in many motorsports crashes and the IndyCar was like any other.

But in Saturday's qualifying session, the NASCAR champion showed a strong display with a pair of four-lap qualifying attempts, earning him a 19th place after the Penske penalty.

“We’re in the race,” said a smiling Larson, who started fifth in last year’s Indy 500 via NASCAR. “After the first run I was a little nervous we’d be one of the guys battling for the final spots. Obviously, we would have loved to have been in the Fast 12 again but overall, a good day, we got two runs in.

If Kyle Larson completes the 1100 miles, he'll be the only driver after Tony Stewart to complete the Indy-Charlotte Doubleheader.

