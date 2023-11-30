Kevin Harvick on the “culture” changes required at the late model series he co-owns with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

It is undeniable that the Late-Model racing circus, CARS Tour saw a growth this past season with the arrival of series’ four new owners Kevin Harvick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton. Whether it is in popularity or racing environment, the late model series has come a long way, increasing demand, and attracting more viewers than ever before.

However, after the 2023 season, where do the owners think they can improve? Kevin Harvick has identified the changes required to work on for the betterment of the series and described it in recent media interaction.

Kevin Harvick points out the biggest topic is the starting time of the race. He feels that 10:00 pm is a much better time than 2:00 am to start the race.

“The main topic was, and that was the start times of the races. That seemed to be one of the biggest hot buttons we had all year and as we got about halfway through the year, we kind of stopped and said, ‘What do we have to do to get the races start at 8 o’clock?',” Harvick said as quoted by sportsrush.com.

“Because the culture in short track racing and dirt racing and all those things, everything just starts way too late for streaming audiences or people bringing their kids in the grandstand and the safety of the crews getting home at 2 o’clock in the morning. It’s much better at 10 o’clock at night or 10:30 at night than it is at 2 in the morning,” he added.

Kevin Harvick reflects on his career’s final NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver has ended his career as one of the greatest drivers of the sport. He is the second driver after Kyle Busch and 10th in the all time NASCAR Cup Series race winners list with 60 wins.

During the Dirty Mo Media podcast, Kevin Harvick reflected on his final season and spoke about what he truly meant to his fans in his last couple of years.

Harvick said:

“This year was good for me too because it made you remember that there’s way more to what you do than just driving the car. Like you mean a lot to people in ways that is different to pretty much everybody. It’s the stories that come with the person who had fighting cancer or the person who was struggling getting through COVID or it’s the person who sat and watched with their grandpa when you on your first race. Whatever that story is, they all had a story”