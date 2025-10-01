  • NASCAR
  • Denny Hamlin
  • Kevin Harvick defends Denny Hamlin’s controversial move on Bubba Wallace at Kansas that handed Chase Elliott a win

Kevin Harvick defends Denny Hamlin’s controversial move on Bubba Wallace at Kansas that handed Chase Elliott a win

By Dipti Sood
Published Oct 01, 2025 00:40 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has been at the center of debate since his late-race move on Bubba Wallace at Kansas Speedway ended with Chase Elliott taking the victory. The move has split opinions, but Kevin Harvick has publicly defended Hamlin, saying he did what any driver in his position would do.

Ad

Hamlin had dominated most of the race. He led 159 laps, swept both stages, and even dealt with steering issues in the final 50 laps. Despite that, he still found himself chasing Wallace in NASCAR Overtime.

On the last restart, Hamlin dived under Wallace in Turn 3, but the contact between the two slowed them both. Elliott, who had restarted in 10th, capitalized and stole the win by 0.069 seconds.

The comments were made during Harvick Happy Hour on X. Harvick, admitted to knowing the pressure of being both a driver and team owner. He explained that Hamlin’s situation was tough, saying,

Ad
Trending
"I’ve been in the position that Denny Hamlin is in currently, where you drive another team and you own cars, and it’s really, really difficult because if he doesn’t drive in there and try to win the race and do what he did, his team is gonna be mad."
"And, when it worked out the way it did, the only rule that he broke is, one of you better win, and it took both teams out of the contention and it handed the gimme to Chase Elliott."
Ad
Ad

Driving the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing while also owning 23XI Racing, Hamlin was racing against his own driver in Wallace. But when Hamlin went for the win and the move didn’t work, it not only cost him but also Wallace, clearing the way for Elliott to claim the checkered flag.

The result was crushing for both Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. A win would have locked either one into the Round of 8. Instead, Hamlin had to settle for second, while Wallace dropped further below the playoff cutline.

Ad

“On Sunday, I am the driver”: Denny Hamlin makes his stance clear

After the race, Denny Hamlin addressed the criticism directly. Speaking on his podcast Actions Detrimental, he rejected the idea of apologizing for the Kansas incident.

“If they’re wanting an apology, they can turn off now,” Hamlin said.
“On Sunday, I am the driver. People expect me to be the guy with the 23XI shirt on when I’m in the #11 car and that’s just not possible. Zero doubts in my mind, I was racing the #23 the same as I would race anybody in that moment.”
Ad

Denny Hamlin stressed that his first responsibility is to Joe Gibbs Racing, not to his role as team co-owner. Hamlin said,

“My responsibilities as a team owner comes Monday through Saturday,”
“It is not up to me to get 23XI into the Round of 8. My responsibility is to get the #11 into the Round of 8. Joe (Gibbs) pays me a lot of money to make sure that car wins a championship.”

The Kansas race was another near miss in Denny Hamlin’s career. He remains stuck at 59 wins, one short of tying Kevin Harvick on the all-time Cup Series list. Hamlin is also still looking for his first championship, despite being the longest-tenured driver without one in the current Cup field.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications