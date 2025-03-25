Kevin Harvick delivers a bold verdict on Kyle Larson’s ‘dangerous’ win as Ryan Blaney falls from the grace

Kevin Harvick made his comments clear in a bold verdict on Kyle Larson's impressive Homestead-Miami win as Ryan Blaney's race-high dominance of 124 laps ended following the engine blowup on Lap 207. The Hendrick Motorsports driver surged from a 14th-place start at the 1.5-mile facility to post his career's 30th Cup Series win.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 witnessed the 2020 Cup Series champion making big moves in Miami, jumping to fourth place finish in Stage 1 and rising to runner-up finish in the second stage. In the final stage, his teammate Alex Bowman and 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace were the drivers to look after.

Kyle Larson didn't have the 'best car' but rode on the high side, maintaining a close margin with the outside wall. He masterfully outdueled Wallace on Lap 257 for second place and charged to dethrone Bowman from the top spot.

Bowman was poised to win and was leading laps, however, a lapse on his end turned the tables around. On lap 261, Bowman's #48 made contact with the wall in turns 3 and 4. Larson, who was less than half a second behind on the previous lap, benefitted from his teammate's misery to take charge and post the 2025 season's first Cup win.

Harvick presented his views on Larson's 'dangerous' performance. The 2014 Cup champion outlined that the HMS star struggled with his car but still reigned supreme, showcasing his mettle to rise above the rest in the toughest of times

"When you look at this win for Kyle Larson, this is a dangerous win for the rest of the field. I feel like Kyle really balanced not having the best car, being aggressive -two inches or on the wall in his case -all day. Managed traffic, managed a pit road incident (on Lap 84) damage to the car. These are the types of days that could really put Kyle Larson in the thought process of being in a position to win on the days when he doesn't have the best car," Harvick said via NASCAR on Fox (7:40).

The #5 Chevy driver is ranked second in the Cup Series standings and is 36 points shy of his teammate and season leader William Byron.

Kyle Larson's tripleheader dream shattered in the Xfinity Series race

After five race weekends, Kyle Larson decided to materialize a tripleheader sweep. The only driver thus far to attain the feat is Kyle Busch. The Richard Childress Racing driver won the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races at the Bristol Motor Speedway during the same race weekend in 2010 and again in 2017.

Larson could've become the first driver in the NextGen era to do that. However, that dream was shattered after Taylor Gray's spin with seven laps to go. The incident instigated a caution, and on the restart, Sam Mayer wrecked Larson and the HMS driver finished fourth.

Per Hamlin's take, Mayer tried to draft behind Larson and pull out for a three-wide near the start/finish line. But haste proved costly to the HMS driver, causing him to spin.

Kyle Larson already had the Truck Series win and clinched the Cup Series win as well, but the Xfinity race became the ultimate disappointment. Nonetheless, after a dominant performance across all categories, the 2020 Cup champion returning for another attempt is arguably not a far-fetched notion.

