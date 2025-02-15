Kevin Harvick delivers a cheeky comeback to son Keelan’s “excited” take on their upcoming CARS Tour battle

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently pulled his son, Keelan Harvick's leg. The latter is also gearing up to become a professional motorsports athlete like his father. The father-son duo are set to compete against each other this season in the CARS Tour West Series.

Ad

Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan are scheduled to compete in Super and Pro Late Models in 2025, partnering with Rackley W.A.R. in the zMAX CARS Tour. Their schedule includes the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway. The partnership aims to strengthen Harvick’s Late Model program while also supporting Rackley W.A.R.'s NASCAR Truck Series efforts.

Keelan Harvick recently joined his father in the FOX Sports broadcasting booth at Daytona. The father-son duo discussed their upcoming races and shared their thoughts on competing against each other in the months ahead.

Ad

Trending

"I'm really excited. He's taught me a lot throughput my short career and I'm really excited to put it up to the text," Keelan said.

His father jokingly, yet posing competition to his son said:

"I'm excited to whoop your butt, that's what I'm excited about."

Kevin Harvick then added:

"I think for me it's gonna be fun to be able to, you know, race in my hometown of Bakersfield, California and for us to be able to race against each other for the first time there is a lot of fun. So I think for me it's pretty special. I know for him it'll be a lot of fun. And I think for us to be able to talk about the same racetrack and learn from each other and be able for me to be a part of that progression as he's learning the cars, I finally feel like I'm at a point where I can help him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After retiring, Kevin Harvick partnered with two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. to co-own the zMAX CARS Tour, aiming to elevate grassroots racing. In addition to his role in shaping the series, the 49-year-old stays connected to NASCAR as the host of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, a FOX-backed podcast where he shares insights, stories, and analysis on the sport.

Kevin Harvick backs former NASCAR champion as 2025 Daytona 500 favorite

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats. With over 800 Cup Series starts, he has amassed 60 victories, including a Daytona 500 win. Harvick also dominated the Xfinity Series, capturing two championships, and secured the 2020 regular-season title.

Ad

Recently, Harvick made his pick for this year's Cup Series champion. He believes that Ryan Blaney, who finished second last season will 'capitalize' on the upcoming Daytona 500.

“My best bet would probably be Ryan Blaney. I love the speed. I love the enthusiasm. I think he's a good superspeedway racer. He’s proven that through the years. I think it's like we talked earlier. I think it's just time that those marquee races, those marquee moments—I mean, he's going to capitalize on some of those as we go through, you know," Kevin Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast. [45:05]

Ad

Ad

If Ryan Blaney secures the championship this season, it would further cement Team Penske's dominance in the Cup Series, marking a three-peat following Joey Logano’s 2024 triumph.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 PM Eastern time tomorrow. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"