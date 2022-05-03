"We just lost the car right there" - Kevin Harvick disappointed after finishing 9th in DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

On Monday, Kevin Harvick, driving his Ford Mustang #4 for Stewart-Haas Racing, earned another top finish at 'The Monster Mile'. Kevin finished 9th at Dover, which was a better position compared to Talladega, where he had finished 10th.

Despite the ninth place, Kevin Harvick was not happy as he felt that he had lost his car at the end of stage two and he couldn’t do anything to make it better. The #4 driver was really hopeful before the race and had wanted to push for a win or a top-five finish, but had to settle for top ten instead.

While speaking in a post-race interview, Harvick couldn’t hide his disappointment, stating,

"We just lost the car right there at the end of the second stage and it was plowing tight. We never really were able to find anything to make it any better. I am not sure what happened. We will try to figure that out and go back to work for Darlington next weekend"

Kevin Harvick waited for the green flag in P11 on Sunday. However, when the race began, bad weather loomed on the horizon. Harvick dropped to 15 and 17 for the better part of the race.

NASCAR @NASCAR Update: Cars have been shown the red flag and have been brought to pit road for inclement weather.

With 78 laps done and dusted, the race was delayed as NASCAR tried to jet dry the tracks due to rain. After a long delay, NASCAR decided to postpone the race to Monday afternoon.

Kevin Harvick's top ten finish at Dover Motor Speedway

Stage one was scheduled to go on for 120 laps, but it ended up being cut short on lap 78. By the time the race was postponed, Harvick was 17, while Kyle Larson was holding the lead.

On Monday, Harvick began the race in 17th position, but this time around, he showed more dominance compared to the previous day. In stage two, he found his way to the top ten, but by the end of the stage, he felt as if he had lost his car. Despite this, he fought hard and finished in ninth place.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Top 10 finishers at Dover:



1. Chase Elliott

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3. Ross Chastain

4. Christopher Bell

5. Alex Bowman

6. Kyle Larson

7. Kyle Busch

8. Chris Buescher

9. Kevin Harvick

Top 10 finishers at Dover:1. Chase Elliott2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.3. Ross Chastain4. Christopher Bell5. Alex Bowman6. Kyle Larson7. Kyle Busch8. Chris Buescher9. Kevin Harvick10. Erik Jones

The Stewart-Haas driver now places his hopes on the next race in Darlington this coming weekend.

