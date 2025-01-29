Kevin Harvick doesn’t hold back his feelings as he drops a blunt message about Kyle Busch’s “honeymoon phase” with RCR

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick delved into Kyle Busch's "honeymoon phase" with Richard Childress Racing and how the team ultimately lost their focus as the season progressed. Busch moved to RCR in 2023 after a long sting with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Notably, Busch managed to win three races initially in California, Talladega, and Gateway. However, these have been his only victories with the team. As Harvick explained, he was initially in the "honeymoon phase" with the team, but they ultimately lost the "ultra focus" and have been out of consistent competition since.

"Kyle Bush is a great example. When he when he went to RCR, they had just that bang up start to his first six months. RCR hadn't really had that dominance uh since that particular time. Now they've had some phases and they've been in position to win some races but that's a great example of the honeymoon phase and the success that you can have while everybody's ultra-focused," Harvick said on his namesake podcast (34:20 onwards).

Trending

As mentioned, Busch had a great start to his stint at Richard Childress Racing. However, his performance seemingly took a hit as the 2023 season progressed. Winning slowly fell out of contention for him, and the following season was the first time in 19 years that the Las Vegas native did not win a single race.

He is set to continue with the team this season as well.

Kyle Busch gains new sponsor ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season

Richard Childress Racing signed a multi-year deal with Bank OZK as the primary sponsor of their #8 Chevy, piloted by Kyle Busch. They are set to sponsor him in multiple races throughout the season, with the first appearance being at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.

"We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing on their business and on the racetrack," Bank OZK Chairman and CEO George Gleason said. "We look forward to cheering on Kyle Busch and team this season."

Bank OZK is one of the leading structures in the finance industry. They will not only sponsor the #8 but will also serve as RCR's official banking partner.

"We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry," RCR President Torrey Galida said. "Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season."

Richard Childress Racing has had a long history of success. Although Kyle Busch ended the 2024 season without any victories, the team was in contention on many occasions. He pulled in his Chevy within the top 5 at five different instances throughout the season, even finishing second multiple times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback