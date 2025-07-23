Kevin Harvick draws Christopher Bell-Denny Hamlin comparison to highlight No.20's costly mistakes 

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick recently talked about Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell's crash at Sunday's Dover Motor Speedway race. Furthermore, Harvick compared Denny Hamlin and Bell over his costly mistakes.

The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified in P3 for the 400-mile race and was one spot behind his teammate, Chase Briscoe. Following the good pace, he finished stage one in P2 and won stage two, ending his stage point drought.

However, things went south for Bell in the final stage of the 400-lap race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver spun on the first lap of the third stage, losing his lead.

Then again, with eight laps to go, Bell spun out, and fortunately, Christopher Bell steered clear without sustaining any serious damage to his car. He ended the Dover Motor Speedway race in P18 with a 67-lap lead. Reflecting on the same, Kevin Harvick compared Bell to his teammate Denny Hamlin and stated (via YouTube):

"Yeah, he got lucky. Especially the second one. And this is the difference between Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, right? Like, Denny's going to go as fast as he can go and not spin out. And you know, I think that's the—you look at Bell and you look at Larson and some of those guys, they get themselves into these positions. It's the dirt car mentality. It's just like, drive it to the edge, and if it spins out, okay, if it does, you know, if it doesn't, then I guess it works." [18:34]

"But I think in these scenarios, this is still one of Bell's weaknesses, in my opinion. Not being able to race for the win on the outside right here—that's super easy to do. But when we're talking about at Dover, because of all the bumps that get in the corner and the stops and everything, super easy to do that one. But when you're racing for the win, you've got to be able to capitalize—if you don't win, finish second. Yeah. And being able to do that, not step over the edge. And that's just one of the things that Bell needs to get better at, in my opinion—not stepping over the edge," he added.

With 635 points to his name, Christopher Bell ranks sixth in the Cup Series points table. Additionally, he has secured three wins, 12 top-ten finishes, and eight top-five finishes with one pole position in 21 starts this season.

"The teams and the drivers have to take it seriously": Christopher Bell expressed his opinion on increasing road course races in the Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has dominated the 2025 season with exceptional performance and has won three races. Additionally, one of his wins came at a road course, the Circuit of the Americas, in March 2025.

Following the increased number of races at road courses, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver told Front Stretch Media:

"I'm good with it... I like it. It's enough now where the teams and the drivers have to take it seriously. Before, whenever it was only Sonoma and Watkins Glen, you had a lot of teams that didn't take the road courses seriously and didn't put a lot of effort into it." [2:35 onwards]

The next race at a road course in the Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Watkins Glen International. The 90-lap event will be covered live by USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max at 2 pm ET.

