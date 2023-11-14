Kevin Harvick drops hint of his next racing drive after NASCAR Cup Series retirement

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick retired from the Cup Series with the conclusion of the season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway last week. He ended his illustrious career in tenth place in the all-time NASCAR Cup Series race winners list with 60 wins.

In an appearance this week on the Dale Jr. Download, Kevin Harvick confirmed that he will not race in the Cup Series again but has admitted that he's open to compete in NASCAR’s other racing events .

“I’m not sure yet. The door is open. I’m not going to drive Cup ever again. I can’t a cc be competitive, I can’t make myself go there and say, ‘I’m looking for a top 30.’ That’s what it would be. You would be lucky to run 30th,” Harvick said on whether he would race as a driver in 2024 (via Jayski’s).

Expand Tweet

The Closer didn’t rule out a potential return to Xfinity Series. He admitted that to do that, he needs to consult with Dale Earnhardt Jr. about racing in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

“I think that’s something I would have to lean on somebody like [Dale Earnhardt Jr.] to say, ‘Is that worth doing it?’” Harvick said. “I think the Xfinity stuff is something – I want to make sure that I do a really good job for FOX. Until I get done with that, and once I get done in June and say, ‘Maybe we can fit this in; this looks like a good weekend and we could do it?’,” Harvick added.

Kevin Harvick also open to race in super late model races

The Stewart-Haas Racing former driver said that he could compete in some super late model races in the future, as most of them are held on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Expand Tweet

“I think I could race the super late model during the week because they have a lot of Tuesday night races and Thursday night races. I need to go drive it first. The driving piece for me is still there. I don’t know what that means yet or what I’m going to race or what that exactly consists of. It won’t be a lot,” Harvick said, as quoted by Jayski’s.

Kevin Harvick will begin his new chapter of life by joining FOX Sports as a broadcaster along with ex-NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer and Mike Joey in the 2024 season.