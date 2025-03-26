Kevin Harvick explains why Kyle Larson’s win at Homestead is “dangerous for the rest of the field”

Kevin Harvick, on his podcast, Harvick Happy Hour, recently discussed the impact of Kyle Larson's win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The former champion called it a “dangerous” win for the rest of the drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 32-year-old American driver registered his 30th career Cup victory after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 last Sunday. Kyle Larson overcame a strong challenger from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman. He overtook Bowman on lap 261 of the 267-lap race and led for 19 laps in total. His victory stood out because he aimed to win all three events in the weekend’s Craftsman Series (pole position), Xfinity Series (fourth place), and Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick on his podcast called it a “dangerous win”. He felt that despite Larson not having a very “balanced” car, he pulled off a fierce battle with Bowman and came out on top. He acknowledged Larson managing a pit road incident and put him in contention for winning races despite not having the “best car” for the track. He said,

"This is a dangerous win for the rest of the field. I feel like Kyle really balanced not having the best car, being aggressive, two inches or on the wall, in his case, all day, managed traffic, managed a pit road incident, damage to the car. These are the types of days that could really put Kyle Larson in the thought process of being in a position to win on days when he doesn't have the best car... To see that performance, that could be dangerous as we go forward."

Kyle Larson is currently ranked second in the overall 2025 Cup Series standings. The latest win propelled him to 208 points, just 36 behind leader William Byron.

Kyle Larson spills the beans on his secret sauce of dominance

During his recent participation on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, Kyle Larson explained his winning strategy for track racing specifically at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He said his racing technique requires full commitment during corner entry which enables him to reach the wall with high speed while preserving a rhythm that ensures smooth deceleration. He added,

"I just have a good rhythm and cadence when entering against the wall with the right amount of speed, where I don't have to decelerate too much. I'm decelerating in a smooth way and reaching my minimum corner speed earlier than most; you have to drive into the corner a long way."

He emphasized reaching his minimum corner speed earlier than most drivers by driving deep into the corner, which he feels gives him a competitive edge.

Larson recognized his Homestead win as one of the "coolest wins" of his Cup Series career because it followed numerous disappointments at the same track. He acknowledged his team's dedication and his personal resilience, which allowed him to tackle obstacles such as a weak qualifying position and hard restarts.

