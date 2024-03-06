Kevin Harvick explains his wife’s reaction to his ‘lit’ pre-race conversation with Bubba Wallace and trending on Twitter afterwards

Following his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick continues to leave an impression on the sport through his engaging commentary on Fox Sports. Recently, he caught the attention of fans when a pre-race chat with Bubba Wallace went viral.

Before the start of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Harvick radioed the #23 Toyota driver and was challenged to incorporate the modern slang term 'lit' in the conversation. The 48-year-old cleverly snuck in the term at the end by saying:

"Alright, buddy. Well, that Columbia Camry looks pretty lit today, so floor that thing," Harvick said.

Bubba Wallace quickly realized something was off with Harvick's lingo, which sent Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer into splits. Wallace replied:

"Haha, you’re too old to be saying it like that!"

In the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the former Stewart Haas Racing driver explained that everyone in the Fox Sports production team was aware of the challenge but his wife DeLana was unaware of the happenings.

As Harvick's pre-race convo gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), his puzzled wife texted him, questioning why he was trending on social media, expressing concern for his well-being. Harvick said on his podcast:

"So everybody knew it was coming, producers, everybody knew it was coming. I guess I was trending on Twitter. I got a text from my wife, and she says 'What in the world is happening? I just took my iPad on and pulled up Twitter and your name is trending. Did you fall down? What have you said, what is happening?'"

"So I had to explain to her what was going on that I had said 'lit' on television and everybody was a little bit caught off guard because it's obviously way out of character for me to say it."

Kevin Harvick accepts weekly public challenge from Mamba Smith

In the Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, co-host Mamba Smith explained that NASCAR fans can now challenge Kevin Harvick to incorporate a word in Sunday's live broadcast.

Smith elaborated that fans who left a five-star review for the podcast along with the word will get a chance to see the Fox Sports Analyst use the term in Sunday's race.

"So what we are gonna do is if anyone listening and everyone out there if you want to potentially be able to have some fun with Kevin, make sure you give us a five-star review and the word that you want us to use and we might even slide it in there for Kevin. We get the fans involved now." Smith said.

Kevin Harvick accepted the challenge, anticipating the genuine reaction from the drivers who are caught off-guard during their conversation.

Catch Harvick on-air in the United Rentals Work United 500 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday, March 10.