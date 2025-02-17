Kevin Harvick exposes FOX broadcaster taking a nap during the Daytona 500 red flag break

The 2025 Daytona 500 experienced an unexpected halt after just 11 laps, where the intense rain caused the drivers to stop their engines and take a break. Kevin Harvick, the NASCAR veteran, shared a glimpse of the downtime during red flag conditions at the Daytona 500. He shared the picture of his co-commentator on X.

The threat of rain immediately impacted the race strategies of the teams and drivers. The Daytona 500 resumed under caution after 20 laps, where Ryan Blaney led the field under caution. The significant rain delays caused the race to turn into a night race as the track saw its lights turned on.

As the teams were prepping for their further journey on the iconic racetrack, Clint Bowyer (the 2008 Xfinity series champion), serving as an analyst for NASCAR on Fox, was seen resting up before calling the action.

Kevin Harvick, the colleague of Bowyer in the broadcast and the photographer of the resting driver, tweeted the picture on X. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion captioned the picture of the sleeping man as:

".@ClintBowyer mid race prep!"

Harvick has achieved 60 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, highlighted by a significant victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2001, just three races after stepping into Dale Earnhardt's seat. In addition to his Cup Series success, Harvick has two Xfinity Series championships and 47 wins in that series, making him one of only three drivers to win championships in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. He also boasts 14 victories in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Kevin Harvick delivered a cheeky comeback to son Keelan’s “excited” take on their upcoming CARS Tour battle

Kevin Harvick is preparing to race against his son, Keelan Harvick, in the CARS Tour West Series in 2025. They will team up with Rackley W.A.R. to compete in both Super and Pro Late Models, with a highlight being the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway. Harvick said on his podcast, Harvick Happy Hour:

"I'm excited to whoop your butt, that's what I'm excited about."

Kevin Harvick then added:

"I think for me it's gonna be fun to be able to, you know, race in my hometown of Bakersfield, California and for us to be able to race against each other for the first time there is a lot of fun. So I think for me it's pretty special. I know for him it'll be a lot of fun. And I think for us to be able to talk about the same racetrack and learn from each other and be able for me to be a part of that progression as he's learning the cars, I finally feel like I'm at a point where I can help him."

In addition to his upcoming races against his son, Kevin remains connected to NASCAR by co-owning the zMAX CARS Tour with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and hosting the FOX-backed podcast, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

