Kevin Harvick follows NASCAR legend Tony Stewart for a special Hall of Fame honor in Texas

Kevin Harvick just became the first person since 2019 to be inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver was honored during the Speedway Children’s Charities luncheon presented by Würth in The Speedway Club Ballroom that took place on Friday, May 2. Harvick became the 24th person to be bestowed with the honor of being a part of this Hall of Fame, and speaking at the event, the NASCAR analyst shared how meaningful it is to him to be honored for his efforts at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The last person to be inducted into this specific Hall of Fame was Harvick's former teammate and fellow Cup Series Champion, Tony Stewart, who was given the same privilege in 2019. At the luncheon, the HOF inductee spoke about the success he's had with his teams, as well as during his racing career, at the Fort Worth track.

“Anytime that you can go to the racetrack to be honored for something you did there to be successful is always a lot of fun,” Kevin Harvick said. “This racetrack has just been high on the success list for our teams, and above and beyond all that, is all that they’ve done for racing and my career, and Marcus (Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO) and I are great friends, so to be able to have this honor is quite special.” [via Jayski's Silly Season Site]

The Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame induction ceremony acted as the opening for the weekend's events, with a race being held at the Speedway every day starting with last night's Truck Series event, and then the Xfinity Series race later today, with the Würth 400 Cup Series event closing out the three-day weekend tomorrow.

"It took a long time to get to Victory Lane on the Cup side": Kevin Harvick opens up about his success at the Texas Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick (4) during practice for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, September 23, 2023 - Source: Imagn

During his tenure in the Cup Series, which was from 2001 to 2023, Kevin Harvick has won a race at the Texas Motor Speedway three times, all with Stewart-Haas Racing. His victories came consecutively, winning in 2017, 2018, and 2019, driving his #4 car. He also won five times in the Xfinity Series and once when he was competing in Trucks.

“We didn’t win as many Cup races here as we should have, but we probably won more than our fair share on the Xfinity side, so it’s always great to be able to go back somewhere and kind of bring those thoughts and memories back up,” Kevin Harvick said at the induction ceremony.

“It took a long time to get to Victory Lane on the Cup side, but in the end, it was a good run all the way through the years, and we were able to do it a few years in a row, too,” he added. [via Jayski's Silly Season Site]

Overall, Kevin Harvick has scored 13 Top-fives and 25 Top 10 finishes at the Cup Level at the venue.

