Kevin Harvick gifts former team owner Tony Stewart his race worn helmet from 2023 NASCAR season

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick ended his final Cup season at Stewart-Haas Racing on a happy note. Harvick has enjoyed the love from his team and NASCAR community in his final full-time NASCAR season.

Despite a winless 2023 season, Harvick made sure to thank those who helped him create his NASCAR career memorable, one of them was his former team co-owner Tony Stewart.

After winning the maiden the Cup title, Kevin Harvick became the key member of the Stewart-Haas Racing by providing his insights into building the team along with Tony Stewart.

Given driver and co-owner’s history and friendship out the race track, the former #4 Ford driver made sure to show his gratitude to his former boss and gifted Stewart the helmet he wore during the event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The design of Harvick’s Indy helmet reflects Stewart's maiden win in the Smoke’s helmet at IMS where the latter finished runner-up.

Tony Stewart shared the post of the invaluable gift on Instagram, with a caption that reads:

“Had a great night celebrating with my bud @kevinharvick when we were in Charlotte. To top it off, he surprised me with his Indy helmet from his final season. The helmet replicates my helmet design from my first Brickyard win, that Kevin ran second to us. So awesome.”

“For me, I was fortunate to have a boss in Tony Stewart” – Kevin Harvick

The former #4 SHR Ford driver recently reflected on Stewart’s key insights into his approach to racing and interacting with fans in his final Cup season. Harvick echoed Stewart's advice about the importance of honesty and openness, encouraging him to “let his guard down.”

Kevin Harvick said (via on3.com):

“For me, I was fortunate to have a boss in Tony Stewart. He had some great advice on things that he liked and didn’t like about his last year of driving. One of his biggest pieces of advice was, ‘Hey, let your guard down. Let the fans and the racetracks and the sport help you go back and tell the story and just enjoy it.’ I think for me that was not something I would typically do,”

“But we took that advice and last November we sat down and said, ‘Okay, we want to tell a story about the past 30 years. We want to be able to let the tracks and the fans celebrate whatever moment it is, whether it’s a win or loss, whatever it was.'”

Kevin Harvick ended his NASCAR career as one of the greatest drivers of the sports with 60 Cup wins, 444 top-10 finishes, and 31 poles.