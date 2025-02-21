Kevin Harvick Inc. drops major praise as Keelan Harvick earns spot as youngest driver in Flo Racing’s 20 Under 20

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick has become the youngest driver to be featured in FloRacing’s prestigious 20 Under 20 list. The 12-year-old was recognized as part of a list of the best young talent in motorsports.

Keelan started go-kart racing in the US and Europe, and has competed in the Young Lions division in the past two years. He made his Limited Late Model debut at Florence Motor Speedway in November 2024 and finished eighth. Keelan claimed his first win at his second start earlier this month. During the 2025 Florence Icebreaker, he led all laps from pole position on the 11-car field.

Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) Racing praised Keelan's addition to the FloRacing list on a X, writing:

"Congratulations Keelan Harvick on being the youngest driver to make @FloRacing 20 under 20!"

Keelan also excelled in Legends Car racing and won the Young Lions championship with 27 wins in 49 races. He finished on the podium 38 times.

Keelan Harvick and father Kevin to compete together in Pro Late Model

Keelan Harvick ran his first go-kart race at age seven in Mooresville, North Carolina. He started in first place and finished eighth. Keelan earned his first win (Micro Swift) at GoPro Motorplex in July 2020.

Keelan will race with his father, Kevin Harvick at a CARS Tour West Pro Late Model race at Kern Raceway in May.

"My dad has helped me so much in my short racing career. Being able to race against him for the first time is pretty cool, and it’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. I hope I come out on top, because if not, he won’t stop bragging about it," Keelan Harvick said (via FloRacing).

KHI Racing, which is owned by Keelan's parents Kevin and DeLana, previously competed in the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series. It earned two drivers' Truck championships in 2007 and 2009 and returned to late model racing in the CARS Tour last year.

Keelan will drive KHI Racing's No. 62 late model with sponsorship from Hunt Brothers Pizza.

"Racing Keelan in my hometown for the first time is a pretty cool dad moment. Bakersfield has meant so much in the progression of my racing career, and being able to tie that together with the beginning of Keelan’s racing career is pretty special," Kevin Harvick said (via Flo Racing).

The father and son duo will also race at the 13th Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway for Rackley W.A.R. The JEGS All-Stars Tour at the 0.375-mile paved short track at Owosso Speedway is scheduled for July 16.

