Kevin Harvick insider reveals NASCAR champ knew of Spire turmoil weeks before Rodney Childers' exit

Mamba Smith, a NASCAR insider and co-host of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, made it known in a YouTube video that the former NASCAR champion knew there were some big-time changes coming for Spire Motorsports after the Easter break. However, Smith added that Harvick wasn't expecting his former crew chief, Rodney Childers, to be gone from the team.
In an installment of NASCAR Daily, Smith said he recently chatted with the 2014 Cup champion prior to Childers' exit from Spire Motorsports. Smith made it clear that while Harvick knew there was something happening with the team, he wasn't expecting what was the ultimate outcome.
"I was talking to Kevin Harvick a couple of weeks ago and he goes to me, 'Look man, watch out for the break at Easter. There's going to be some changes.' Now, Kevin and Rodney are tight, but he even told me he didn't know that change was coming," Mamba Smith said. (2:03 onwards)
Smith pointed out that Childers' exit from Spire isn't the first time the organization has made mid-season changes. Last year, Spire took part in a driver swap with Rick Ware Racing, where Justin Haley came over to drive the #7 Spire car while Corey LaJoie took over the #51 Rick Ware machine.
Smith believes this is because Spire Motorsports isn't afraid to shake things up. Even if it's in the middle of a season, Smith believes Spire wants to fix its problems immediately.
"I personally think that's because they're not afraid to shake the tree. They're not afraid to do things differently. If things aren't working, they're not afraid to make the move in the moment instead of sitting on it and letting it just go down this path that isn't working for everybody involved."
Rodney Childers was formally the crew chief for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing from 2014-2023. The pairing won the championship amid its first season together, and won 37 races until Harvick's retirement at the end of the 2023 season.
Kevin Harvick's former crew chief sent out heartfelt post after departure from Spire Motorsports
Rodney Childers will no longer be the crew chief for Justin Haley in the NASCAR Cup Series after he and Spire Motorsports parted ways ahead of this weekend's race at Talladega. The former champion crew chief for Kevin Harvick reflected on his departure while expressing his gratitude for the sport.
In a lengthy post on X, Childers acknowledged that his exit comes as a shock to many, but made it known that things weren't working out for him or Spire Motorsports. Childers expressed how thankful he was for the sport but made it known that his future in it is unclear.
"For me, I'm going to take a little time. Focus on the important things like my family and friends. And honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next. I know the man above will lead me in a direction that is best for me."
After Kevin Harvick's retirement, Childers stayed with Stewart-Haas Racing until 2024 and was the crew chief for Josh Berry. He spent nine races with Justin Haley this season prior to his exit.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.