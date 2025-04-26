Kevin Harvick insider reveals NASCAR champ knew of Spire turmoil weeks before Rodney Childers' exit

Mamba Smith, a NASCAR insider and co-host of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, made it known in a YouTube video that the former NASCAR champion knew there were some big-time changes coming for Spire Motorsports after the Easter break. However, Smith added that Harvick wasn't expecting his former crew chief, Rodney Childers, to be gone from the team.

Ad

In an installment of NASCAR Daily, Smith said he recently chatted with the 2014 Cup champion prior to Childers' exit from Spire Motorsports. Smith made it clear that while Harvick knew there was something happening with the team, he wasn't expecting what was the ultimate outcome.

"I was talking to Kevin Harvick a couple of weeks ago and he goes to me, 'Look man, watch out for the break at Easter. There's going to be some changes.' Now, Kevin and Rodney are tight, but he even told me he didn't know that change was coming," Mamba Smith said. (2:03 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Smith pointed out that Childers' exit from Spire isn't the first time the organization has made mid-season changes. Last year, Spire took part in a driver swap with Rick Ware Racing, where Justin Haley came over to drive the #7 Spire car while Corey LaJoie took over the #51 Rick Ware machine.

Smith believes this is because Spire Motorsports isn't afraid to shake things up. Even if it's in the middle of a season, Smith believes Spire wants to fix its problems immediately.

Ad

"I personally think that's because they're not afraid to shake the tree. They're not afraid to do things differently. If things aren't working, they're not afraid to make the move in the moment instead of sitting on it and letting it just go down this path that isn't working for everybody involved."

Ad

Rodney Childers was formally the crew chief for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing from 2014-2023. The pairing won the championship amid its first season together, and won 37 races until Harvick's retirement at the end of the 2023 season.

Kevin Harvick's former crew chief sent out heartfelt post after departure from Spire Motorsports

Rodney Childers will no longer be the crew chief for Justin Haley in the NASCAR Cup Series after he and Spire Motorsports parted ways ahead of this weekend's race at Talladega. The former champion crew chief for Kevin Harvick reflected on his departure while expressing his gratitude for the sport.

Ad

In a lengthy post on X, Childers acknowledged that his exit comes as a shock to many, but made it known that things weren't working out for him or Spire Motorsports. Childers expressed how thankful he was for the sport but made it known that his future in it is unclear.

"For me, I'm going to take a little time. Focus on the important things like my family and friends. And honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next. I know the man above will lead me in a direction that is best for me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

After Kevin Harvick's retirement, Childers stayed with Stewart-Haas Racing until 2024 and was the crew chief for Josh Berry. He spent nine races with Justin Haley this season prior to his exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.