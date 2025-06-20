Kevin Harvick issues word of advice for NASCAR after Mexico success

Schedule for 5:00 PM
Kevin Harvick recently shared his thoughts on the Mexico City weekend for NASCAR. The former driver took the mic on the Happy Hour podcast, describing what he felt about the racing and what the sport needs to do with such events in the future.
During his podcast, Harvick was asked whether NASCAR achieved its goals. It's worth mentioning that the Mexico race was the first points-paying Cup race for the sport since 1998 outside of the US.
Shane Van Gisbergen won the Cup race, while home hero Daniel Suarez won the Xfinity race on Saturday.
Speaking about the weekend in Mexico City, Kevin Harvick claimed he likes the idea of doing unique events. But at the same time, he was of the opinion that such events 'don't last forever.'
"I think that one two three three years is probably too many as we learn every time we do it for too many years. So one or two years move it around do something different. I thought the race was good. I think when you look at the fan base and Suarez winning on Saturday and the fans that showed up on Sunday I like experiencing new things and I like to do that in North America. I think that Mexico, Canada, United States. I don't think that we should venture too far outside of that. We've got plenty of racetracks to move all around those parts of of the world," Harvick elaborated. [5:20]
He emphasised that the racing product was great. Kevin Harvick further added that NASCAR learned some things because of the logistical issues ahead of the weekend, which proved to be a hardship for some teams and personnel.
Kevin Harvick speaks on the battle between SVG and Ty Gibbs
Following expressing his approval for the Mexico City weekend for NASCAR, Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on the Cup race. The former SHR driver said that whenever the sport goes to a new racetrack, the drivers that are elite drivers show up and prove their calibre.
In the case of the Mexico Cup race, Harvick claimed it was the likes of Shane Van Gisbergen and Ty Gibbs who showed speed as they battled for the win.
"I think it was a battle between those two guys and obviously the caution fell the wrong time for Ty. But I mean it was when you get those mixed up conditions as well and you see what he can do when it's wet when it's dry all the things that are in between he's a world class racer," Harvick said. [8:50]
Having said that, Kevin Harvick mentioned the scenario in the standings as Shane Van Gisbergen's win ended up mixing up the table. He predicted that with SVG emerging as a new winner this season, there would be at least two more new winners in the remainder of the regular season.
But from the point of the Trackhouse Racing driver, Kevin Harvick, deemed him 'world-class road racer' who will continue to get better on ovals as his comfort level in NASCAR grows.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.