Kevin Harvick issues word of advice for NASCAR after Mexico success

By Shaharyar
Published Jun 20, 2025 08:16 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

Schedule for 5:00 PM

Kevin Harvick recently shared his thoughts on the Mexico City weekend for NASCAR. The former driver took the mic on the Happy Hour podcast, describing what he felt about the racing and what the sport needs to do with such events in the future.

During his podcast, Harvick was asked whether NASCAR achieved its goals. It's worth mentioning that the Mexico race was the first points-paying Cup race for the sport since 1998 outside of the US.

also-read-trending Trending

Shane Van Gisbergen won the Cup race, while home hero Daniel Suarez won the Xfinity race on Saturday.

Speaking about the weekend in Mexico City, Kevin Harvick claimed he likes the idea of doing unique events. But at the same time, he was of the opinion that such events 'don't last forever.'

"I think that one two three three years is probably too many as we learn every time we do it for too many years. So one or two years move it around do something different. I thought the race was good. I think when you look at the fan base and Suarez winning on Saturday and the fans that showed up on Sunday I like experiencing new things and I like to do that in North America. I think that Mexico, Canada, United States. I don't think that we should venture too far outside of that. We've got plenty of racetracks to move all around those parts of of the world," Harvick elaborated. [5:20]
youtube-cover

He emphasised that the racing product was great. Kevin Harvick further added that NASCAR learned some things because of the logistical issues ahead of the weekend, which proved to be a hardship for some teams and personnel.

Kevin Harvick speaks on the battle between SVG and Ty Gibbs

Following expressing his approval for the Mexico City weekend for NASCAR, Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on the Cup race. The former SHR driver said that whenever the sport goes to a new racetrack, the drivers that are elite drivers show up and prove their calibre.

In the case of the Mexico Cup race, Harvick claimed it was the likes of Shane Van Gisbergen and Ty Gibbs who showed speed as they battled for the win.

"I think it was a battle between those two guys and obviously the caution fell the wrong time for Ty. But I mean it was when you get those mixed up conditions as well and you see what he can do when it's wet when it's dry all the things that are in between he's a world class racer," Harvick said. [8:50]

Having said that, Kevin Harvick mentioned the scenario in the standings as Shane Van Gisbergen's win ended up mixing up the table. He predicted that with SVG emerging as a new winner this season, there would be at least two more new winners in the remainder of the regular season.

But from the point of the Trackhouse Racing driver, Kevin Harvick, deemed him 'world-class road racer' who will continue to get better on ovals as his comfort level in NASCAR grows.

About the author
Shaharyar

Shaharyar

Twitter icon

Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.

In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.

Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.

Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications