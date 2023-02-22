Kevin Harvick to join NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon and Ricky Rudd into history books for a spectacular record 

Kevin Harvick will reach a significant milestone in his Cup Series career at the Auto Club 400 race this Sunday. The #4 driver will enter his 750th consecutive Cup Series race, spanning over 21 years. Harvick has not missed a race since April 2, 2002.

Kevin Harvick is third on the list of highest consecutive starts behind Jeff Gordon (797 starts) and Rocky Rudd (768 starts). Harvick has been racing in the Cup Series for the past 23 seasons. The 47-year-old driver made his Cup Series debut at the 2001 Dura Lube 400 at Rockingham.

He'll become the 3rd driver in NCS history to reach the mark (Jeff Gordon, 797 & Ricky Rudd, 788).



Kevin Harvick has been racing at the Auto Club Speedway since its inaugural race in 1997. The Ford Mustang driver has the most starts (28) at the Auto Club Speedway, a record he shares with Kurt Busch. Harvick's record in Fontana includes a victory, seven top-five finishes, and 14 top-ten finishes.

Speaking about his memories in Fontana, Harvick said in an interview:

"When I think about Fontana, I go back to just the second race I ran there in 1998 for Wayne and Connie Spears, and being able to race that day with Ken Schrader. That was the first day that Richard Childress kind of noticed what I was doing and the things that were happening on the racetrack, and it really kicked off the first part of '98 Winston West championship season.”

Harvick considers Auto Cub Speedway his home race as he grew up in Bakersfield, three hours away from Fontana. Winning his home race has been tough as he has only managed one Cup Series victory there in 2011.

Harvick added:

"It's in my home state, and every year you go there, you want to win the race because you've got a lot of family and a lot of friends there, along with a lot of race fans who have come there to watch you race. On the Cup side, I've only gotten to do that one time.”

When the green flag drops for the Pala Casino 400, Harvick will reach another milestone in his long and illustrious career.

Kevin Harvick’s final Cup Series season

The 2014 Cup Series champion announced earlier this year his intention to retire after the 2023 season. With one Cup title, 60 race wins, 31 poles, and 790 starts, Harvick is regarded as one of the greatest drivers to race in the series.

The #4 driver started his career with Richard Childress Racing and 13 years later joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014.

In an interview with NASCAR, Jimmie Johnson spoke about Harvick’s career:

“I think Kevin has offered so much in so many ways, He’s not only a fierce competitor but is someone who grew up in the sport and grew up in it and cares for it. He’s always taken the time to understand the point he wants to make and is confident in the point that he makes.”

After retiring his racing boots, Harvick will join Fox Sports as an analyst, alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

