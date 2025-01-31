Joey Logano will be joining Kevin Harvick at Daytona, as per Joseph Srigley, the editor-in-chief of TobyChristie. They are set to take the microphones to call the action at the Craftsman Truck Series opener in the 2025 season.

Harvick, 49, is a retired stock car racing driver who has transitioned into a prominent podcaster with his "Kevin Harvick Happy Hour Podcast," where he shares insights about his life and NASCAR. Over a remarkable career spanning more than two decades, he achieved an impressive 60 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and clinched the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Championship after moving to Stewart-Haas Racing from Richard Childress Racing. He concluded his racing career at the end of the 2023 season but continues to inspire countless aspiring drivers in the sport.

Trending

In the post, Srigley announced that Jamie Little will also join the pair for the upcoming Craftsman Truck Series opener.

"NEWS: Jamie Little, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano will call the action for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at DAYTONA Josh Sims, Regan Smith, and Amanda Busick will be reporting from pit road," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Logano's victory in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship sparked significant controversy within the motorsports community, primarily due to criticism of the current playoff format.

This marked Logano's third championship, achieved in dramatic finish against his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney by just 0.330 seconds. However, Logano's average finishing position for the season was a mere 17.1, the lowest ever recorded for a champion.

This has led to debates over a system that appears to reward late-season performance over consistent excellence throughout the year, raising questions about the fairness and integrity of how champions are determined in NASCAR.

“That rivalry spices up”: Kevin Harvick made a bold NASCAR prediction about Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell’s duel to intensify

Kevin Harvick has made headlines with a bold prediction regarding the intensifying rivalry between NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. As the two competitors continue to battle for supremacy on the track, Harvick believes their on-track confrontations will escalate, adding an exciting dynamic to the upcoming season. He said on his Happy Hour podcast:

"I think the Larson-Bell rivalry is something that we all hope for, but it has a lot more opportunity to be in more places than just NASCAR, right? Like the Chili Bowl already had that, the micros and everything that they raced already has a little bit of that spice that I think is the ability to be able to see that on a racetrack. We've seen it in the past a little bit. But you know, I think that, that rivalry spices up because we see it in more places than just on the NASCAR track."

Expand Tweet

Harvick's insights come as both Larson and Bell have shown remarkable talent and determination, making them key figures to watch in the NASCAR Cup Series. With their contrasting driving styles and fierce competitiveness, Harvick anticipates that their rivalry will lead to more dramatic moments throughout the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback