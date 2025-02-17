Kevin Harvick leaves no doubt about Chase Elliott’s Daytona 500 “ability” in a candid public admission

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently weighed in on Chase Elliott's strong showing at Daytona International Speedway leading up to the race restart. Elliott has been among the top performers throughout the weekend, excelling in practice sessions and the Duels, where he finished eighth in Duel 1, further solidifying his status as a contender at the superspeedway.

Ad

Former Cup Series champion Elliott, who drives the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, has established himself as a top competitor in NASCAR. Racing full time in the Cup Series, he has amassed 28 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, with 19 coming in the premier series, reinforcing his place among the sport’s elite.

The highly anticipated Daytona 500 was red-flagged on lap 11 due to inclement weather. As drivers warmed up their tires behind the pace car before the restart, Kevin Harvick, broadcasting the race for FOX Sports, shared his thoughts on Chase Elliott's prowess in the build-up tp the race.

Ad

Trending

"I liked that car in practice, Clint. In the duels the other night, that Chase Elliott car just had the great ability to push anybody, anytime, and even in practice with fewer cars, when you can push like he was able to do in practice, that just has a lot of rizz to it when you look at the field wanting to be pushed by a car that can push." Harvick said via NASCAR on FOX

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The race has now restarted, and Chase Elliott, who began in P17, has steadily worked his way closer to the top ten. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is pushing forward as the first stage nears its conclusion.

"Jeff Gordon's son gave me a high five": Chase Elliott recalls special moment from his first Daytona 500

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott recently remembered an iconic moment from his first ever running in the Great American Race. Elliott recalled that NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who was a driver for Hendrick Motorsports, his son high-fived Elliott before he ran his first Daytona 500.

Ad

In an interview with NASCAR insider Claire B Lang, Elliott said:

"And then I think the biggest one that was pretty wild for me was Jeff Gordon's son coming over, you know, to give me a high five before the race started. And, you know, here I was filling in for Jeff, right? He just retired, and now his kids coming to give me a high five as I'm fixing the climb at the 24 car," Elliott said [01:25 onwards].

Ad

Expand Tweet

Following his retirement, four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon now serves as the Vice Chairman of the stored team, Hendrick Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"