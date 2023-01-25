Kevin Harvick looks back at the infamous Brad Keselowski, Jeff Gordon incident in 2014 with regret

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will be the final season for Kevin Harvick as he recently announced that he will retire from the sport by the end of the season.

During his 22-year-long career, Harvick achieved several milestones and earned respect for his calmness with an outspoken attitude, but he was not always the same person as he has made one mistake in the past in the heat of the moment which he now regrets.

Kevin Harvick has been involved in a few fights in his career. Back in his 2014 Championship winning season, Brad Keselowski and Jeff Gordon were involved in fights both on and off track during the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. Now, Harvick has explained why he went in and shoved Keselowski for no reason.

During a recent appearance on the “Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie”, the #4 Ford driver opened up about the incident and called it his most embarrassing moment.

Harvick said:

"I know what I was thinking when I pushed him into the fight and then it caused the chaos. For me, my mind was, ‘Man, we didn’t win tonight. We need chaos.’"

"In the end, we made it to Homestead. We needed the story to go elsewhere other than us and being out of contention. It did exactly what I wanted it to do, but it’s not the best thing for your kids to find on YouTube, starting the fight."

“I realized that I’m just a part of this process” – Kevin Harvick’s character changed after that incident

Further, in the episode of “Stacking Pennie with Corey LaJoie,” Kevin Harvick has made many other interesting comments as well. Another interesting moment in the conversation was when the Stewart-Haas Racing driver explained how he had changed over the years. He candidly spoke about the friction between himself and other members of his former Richard Childress Racing team.

Harvick said:

“From that point on, I realized that I’m just a part of this process. I can’t just be the a****** that walks in and says, ‘You’re stupid, our cars are terrible.’ Just scream and yell, this and that. That isn’t going to fix anything.”

This change has led Kevin Harvick close to NASCAR’s Hall of Fame career. He has scored 60 Cup wins, won the championship in 2014 and is a few starts away from crossing the milestone of 800 Cup race appearances.

