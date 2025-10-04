Kevin Harvick makes bold admission that Dale Jr.'s protege Connor Zilisch stands as America's true shot at F1 glory

Kevin Harvick made a bold claim about Connor Zilisch's potential as an American racing in Formula 1. The retired NASCAR Cup Series champion believes if the JR Motorsports driver went the F1 route rather than NASCAR, he'd have the best chance of most American drivers to be successful in the series.

Ad

Harvick sat down with FOX motorsports insider Bob Pockrass on a recent episode of the former's "Happy Hour" podcast. Pockrass pondered the idea of what Zilisch could do if he were to venture into F1 someday. Harvick responded by saying that of all American drivers, very few could probably have the success Zilisch would have.

Here's what Kevin Harvick said:

"I still am firm in believing that Connor Zilisch had the highest possibility of being a true contender in F1 as an American. I watched him from karts. He's been in the European karting program and been successful over there. Luckily, we steered him towards NASCAR and not the open-wheel route, because he's one of the ones, very few, that could go over there on talent and make it on the F1 side without just a bucket of money. They could've found him a bucket of money to support all the things that he did." (15:24 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Connor Zilisch took the NASCAR route and is currently amid his rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The driver of the #88 has won a series-high nine races in 2025, including four straight wins across the months of August and September. With one race remaining in the Round of 12 of the playoffs, Zilisch has a 105-point barrier over the cut line to advance.

Connor Zilisch is aiming to become the third rookie in Xfinity Series to win the championship. The previous two, Chase Elliott in 2014 and William Byron in 2017, also drove for JR Motorsports. In 2026, Connor Zilisch is set to move up to the NASCAR Cup Series and pilot the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. The 19-year-old will replace Daniel Suarez in the #99 machine, who spent five seasons with the organization.

Ad

Kevin Harvick said it'll be "difficult" for Connor Zilisch to attempt F1 at a later time

Had Connor Zilisch not gone into NASCAR and opted for Formula 1, Kevin Harvick believes he'd have a great shot at being a contender. However, the former driver of the #4 believes if Zilisch goes back and tries his hand at F1 down the road, it'll be difficult for him to find success.

Ad

Here's what Harvick said via the "Happy Hour" podcast:

"I think once you get out of that system and try to go back seven or eight years later, I think it would be really difficult to follow the details of what you need to be doing in a car." (16:06 onwards)

Kevin Harvick stepped away from NASCAR competition after the 2023 season. He won 60 Cup races, which ranks 10th most all-time, along with a championship in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.