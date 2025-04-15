Kevin Harvick makes feelings known on Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon’s special honor to Jon Edwards’ family

Kyle Larson dedicated his commanding win at Bristol Motor Speedway to his longtime Hendrick Motorsports PR representative, Jon Edwards, who recently passed away. Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick also reflected on this gesture, commending Larson for honoring someone who played a key role behind the scenes throughout his career.

Larson, who drives the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, shared a close bond with Jon Edwards, his longtime PR representative. Their professional relationship began when Edwards served as the PR lead for the #5 team and later advanced to become the director of communications at HMS. Just three days after Edwards’ passing, Larson delivered a dominant performance in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. His #5 Chevy carried a tribute image of Edwards, honoring his memory.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Larson opened up about dedicating the emotional win to Edwards and his family, highlighting the impact Edwards had on his career and the team.

"It was definitely sad. But like, I didn't spend much time being sad because I just felt like Jon Edwards would not want us to be sad at all about his passing," Larson said. "Ultimately, we wanted to go to Bristol this weekend and do a good job for Jon and try to win a race and his honor and make his family happy."

"Jeff Gordon and myself and Cliff(Daniels), we got to FaceTime his mom and dad after the race. So that was really special to see the happiness and excitement on their face," Kyle Larson added.

Upon hearing Larson’s heartfelt tribute, Kevin Harvick also added a few words of his own.

"He was a big part of our sport. And there is no better way to honor somebody than the way that you guys did."

Kyle Larson led 411 of 500 laps at Bristol last Sunday in what was one of the most dominant performances of the season. It marked his second victory in 2025. The #5 driver is P4 in the standings, just one point behind JGR's Christopher Bell.

Denny Hamlin looks back on “more versatile” Kyle Larson’s Bristol win

Kyle Larson’s dominant performance in the Food City 500 brought an end to Denny Hamlin’s hopes of clinching a third consecutive victory in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Interestingly, that feat had already been accomplished earlier in the year by Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell.

After crossing the start-finish line in second place, Hamlin opened up about his run at Bristol, reflecting on how close he came to securing another win.

"I think Larson was just a little bit more versatile than what I was and could navigate the traffic a little bit better. I felt like the bulk of my speed was made on the top, that was kind of the preferred lane during the race."

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. The race is scheduled for 3:00 PM Eastern time, exclusively available on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

